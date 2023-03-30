Injury expert Ben Dinnery has claimed that Leeds United defender Maximillian Wober could return after missing just one or two league games amid his recent fitness scare.

What's the latest Max Wober injury news at Leeds?

During the current international break, it seems as though a number of important men for the Whites have unfortunately suffered some fitness setbacks.

Indeed, both Tyler Adams and Wilfried Gnonto seem set to miss the upcoming Premier League clash with Arsenal, as does Wober.

The Austrian suffered a problem in the Euro 2024 qualifier win-win over Azerbaijan and then consequently missed the next match against Estonia. It was claimed earlier in the week that he will require further assessment back at Thorp Arch (via football.london).

However, while speaking on FPL Injuries, Dinnery was able to at least offer some potentially good news as it sounds like Wober won't be out for too long.

He said: “Max Wober played in that first qualifying game for Austria, but was omitted from the squad altogether. A hamstring issue, although it is thought not to be anything too serious.

“We certainly expect it to keep him out of Gameweek 29 [against Arsenal] and possibly maybe even Gameweek 30 with that. But like I say, hopefully it shouldn't be too long."

When will Wober be back from injury?

Despite having only arrived from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window for a reported fee of £11m, the £35,000-a-week star has already established himself as an important part of the team.

Indeed, he has started the last nine consecutive league games after making his debut off the bench against Aston Villa, showing that manager Javi Gracia is pretty happy with his recent performances.

For instance, after Wober helped keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Southampton at Elland Road, the Spaniard said. (via LeedsLive): "In my opinion, both centre-backs played really well today. They had a tough challenge, as you say, with a very tall player and all the defensive line was very concentrated and the good work of the team meant we got a clean sheet."

Dinnery's information certainly tallies with the reporting from The Athletic, which claims that Leeds are "hopeful" Wober has avoided anything that will cause him a "lengthy" absence from action.

So even if he can't play against Arsenal or Crystal Palace, he'll potentially be back soon after as the Whites aim to avoid the drop.