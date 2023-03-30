Injury expert Ben Dinnery has warned of "red flags" over Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto amid concerns of a bad ankle injury.

What's the latest Wilfried Gnonto injury news at Leeds?

The young attacker had actually started the Euro 2024 qualifying match against Malta for Italy on the weekend but lasted just 22 minutes.

Indeed, he limped off early and after the game, his national team manager Roberto Mancini seemed cautious about the situation saying (via LeedsLive): “Gnonto is dealing with a sprain, I hope it is nothing to worry about.”

The Athletic has since reported that the teenager is now a doubt for the upcoming Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday.

What's more, while speaking on FPL Injuries, Dinnery suggested that the uncertainty could suggest a "big red flag" about his current and long-term fitness.

He said: "Wilfried Gnonto, he was replaced early doors for Italy last time out.

"Now, Roberto Mancini post-match said it was a sprain in the ankle - again, the severity of which was yet to be determined. So there's certainly a big red flag over his availability for the next game for Leeds."

When will Gnonto be back from injury?

That report from The Athletic explains that Leeds are optimistic that Gnonto – as well as Max Wober, who also picked up an injury while on international duty – won't be sidelined for too long.

However, while we await a final prognosis, fans will have to wait on nervously. After all, the £20,000-a-week star has proven himself to be a pretty important member of the team despite his young age.

Indeed, still only 19, the Italian has scored two goals and provided three assists in 16 Premier League outings this term. What's more, as per WhoScored, he delivers 1.1 key passes per game (the third-highest in the team) and wins the most fouls per match (1.9), while he is joint-third when it comes to dribbles (one per game).

Evidently, he can be quite a handful for opposition players and he has picked up plenty of praise in the media during his debut campaign with the Whites.

Indeed, back in January, Gary Neville gushed over the player's quality, telling Sky Sports (via Daily Mail): "To see someone so mature, so young is very unusual in that position.

"Sometimes you see potential and talent, but watching him so closely, his understanding of where to be, his choice of pass, when to run with it, his awareness of teammates, really good, honestly."