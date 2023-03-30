YouTuber Conor McGilligan expressed his frustration over the Leeds United fitness record amid another key injury blow.

What's the latest injury news for Leeds?

It's been a pretty disastrous international break for the Whites as they look set to lose a few key players as they enter the final run-in.

Indeed, with just 11 games left to preserve their Premier League status, 52-year-old manager Javi Gracia has lost Tyler Adams to a potentially season-ending hamstring injury (via The Athletic).

What's more, fresh issues for the like of Wilfried Gnonto and Maximillian Wober could see those two miss the game against Arsenal this weekend – while Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw are certainly out.

After this recent development, McGilligan suggested that the idea of having a fully fit squad was an "alien" concept and lamented the recent blow.

Speaking on the One Leeds Channel, he said: “It seems to be, ever since the start of Bielsa's tenure, we are one of the unluckiest clubs in the division when it comes to squads and actually having a fully fit squad. It's completely alien to Leeds United fans.

"You get Sinisterra, you get Rodrigo and Bamford back - Tyler Adams, Wober and Willy Gnonto go out.

It's always the same thing with Leeds United. It's so frustrating. And this is big news. So let's hope the other two are okay.”

Who has had the worst injury record in the Premier League?

Interestingly, as per Planet Football, ahead of the final game before the international break, Leeds were actually eighth in the league for the teams with the most injuries this season.

Indeed, at that point – prior to the recent injuries to Gnonto and co – first-placed Liverpool had seen their players miss a combined 162 matches.

Tyler Adams of Leeds United.

Leeds, on the other hand, were at 104. Meanwhile, relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Wolves all had worse records.

Even so, that list doesn't account for how important the players out injured are to the team, and McGilligan's frustration is easy to understand when you consider key striker Patrick Bamford has struggled for fitness regularly, while top goalscorer Rodrigo recently missed six league games with an injury.

Every team suffers injuries throughout the season, but it has felt as though Leeds have been particularly unfortunate in recent times.

Perhaps the player who best sums this up is Forshaw, who has had some of the worst luck while at the club and once spent 560 days on the sidelines between 2019 and 2021.