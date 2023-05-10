Journalist Pete O'Rourke has revealed that Leeds United are "monitoring" Ange Postecoglou as an option for the club's next manager.

What's the latest manager news for Leeds?

It's been a rather complicated season for the Whites who began the campaign with Jesse Marsch in charge but will end it with Sam Allardyce trying to keep them afloat.

Indeed, after Javi Gracia took over from the American coach but failed to steady the ship, the experienced Englishman has arrived in Yorkshire with only one job.

However, after defeat at Manchester City in his first game, Allardyce has just three matches to save Leeds who currently sit 19th in the Premier League, two points from safety.

The 68-year-old has only arrived on an initial short-term deal, so there's every chance the club will be on the hunt for a new manager at the end of the campaign.

With this topic in mind, while talking on The Insider Track, O'Rourke suggested that Celtic boss Postecoglou could be a prime candidate.

He explained (19:00): "I think for Celtic fans, he's a massive hero to them for what he's done.

"Everything he's done has turned out really well for the Australian. Not just in the transfer window, but also the style of play that Celtic are playing now as well. It's really exciting for the fans as well.

"Obviously, that success has brought watching eyes from the English Premier League. Leeds United, as we've talked before, have shown interest in Postecoglou and are monitoring his position.”

Would Ange Postecoglou join Leeds?

The 57-year-old has just won the Scottish Premiership for the second consecutive time with Celtic, so he might be looking for a new challenge at this moment in his career.

However, it seems unlikely that he would abandon that success with the Bhoys and head to Leeds if the Whites aren't going to be playing in the Premier League.

Indeed, Postecoglou would hardly want to swap the Champions League football he's had this season for the Championship next term.

With that being the case, it feels as though the only way Leeds could land the Australian coach is if they can avoid the drop.

Of course, though, if that was to happen, the board may well be tempted to stick with current boss Allardyce who would have presumably pulled off a remarkable escape down at the very bottom of the table.

With all that in mind, it doesn't feel as though there is a huge chance of this interest turning into anything concrete in the summer but you never know.