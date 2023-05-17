Presenter Conor McGilligan has claimed current Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce would be a "big fish in a small pond" if he stays with the club after relegation.

What is the latest manager news for Leeds?

Having burned through former head coaches Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia already this season, the Whites are onto their third manager of the campaign.

And in a position of real trouble, the board have turned to Big Sam to try and get them through. A loss to Manchester City in his first game in charge, followed by a draw with Newcastle United this weekend, now means they have just two Premier League games left to play but remain one point from safety.

With that being the case, there is every chance that Leeds will be relegated at the end of the month and it remains unclear who will guide them in the Championship if that happens.

While talking about it all on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan pondered the idea of Allardyce staying on.

He said (40:52): "Would he fancy it? Who knows.

"I'd be more confident with him maybe in the Championship than I would in the Premier League.

"I think he'd be one of those in the Championship where people turn around and go you know, at the end of the day – I know he only had one game – he's still an ex-England manager, isn't he?

“So it's a big fish in a small pond you could say in the Championship."

Will Allardyce stay at Leeds?

Allardyce has only signed an initial contract until the end of the season with the Daily Mail claiming he will be paid £500,000, plus £2.5m in bonus if he can keep them up.

Should they go down, though, there is a chance the 68-year-old could hang around. After all, this is his first job in management since 2021 and even admitted he was "shocked" to be offered the role.

With that in mind, he might want to stick about and perhaps Leeds will be happy to have him in charge as he does at least have experience in the Championship.

Indeed, over the course of his career, he has coached 46 games in that division – all with West Ham United – also winning all three playoff games to get promoted back into the Premier League.

All in all, it's not impossible to see a scenario where the Englishman is handed the job on a permanent basis regardless of what happens in Leeds' final two games.