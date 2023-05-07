YouTuber Conor McGilligan has slammed Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk after he gave away a penalty in the club's recent defeat.

What's the latest on Pascal Struijk and Leeds?

Arriving to replace Javi Gracia with just four Premier League games left to save the Whites from relegation, new manager Sam Allardyce was unable to win on the weekend.

In fairness, three points were never really expected for Leeds as they came up against league leaders Manchester City at the Etihad.

At least, then, they kept the scoreline respectable as a brace from Ilkay Gundogan – who later missed a penalty – was enough to see the home team win 2-1, with Rodrigo later netting a consolation.

Ahead of the match, Allardyce opted to leave Struijk out of the starting lineup and only brought him on for the final ten minutes.

However, seeing as the £50k-p/w defender gave away a penalty just three minutes after coming on, it's easy to see why some were critical of his cameo.

For instance, while speaking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan tore into the left-back, outlining just how exasperated he immediately became.

He said (26:05): “I nearly threw something at the TV when Pascal Struijk came on. Gave possession away three times, then gave a penalty as well.

"He's not having a good run of it at the minute..."

How bad was Pascal Struijk against Man City?

This was actually Struijk's first appearance for Leeds after spending the last three games on the bench and you can see why he hasn't been playing much.

For instance, when you look at the stats on SofaScore, he delivered the lowest match rating of 5.6 despite only playing for ten minutes. In that period, he lost the ball three times and had away that penalty, even though he only had five touches – completing 1/4 attempted passes.

Evidently, this was a nightmare cameo and in the player ratings for the Yorkshire Evening Post, journalist Graham Smyth was pretty damning of the defender too as he handed him a 3/10.

He also wrote: "Gave away a penalty, lacked composure on the ball, looked a bit shaky."

It was hardly the sort of substitute appearance that will have Allardyce considering a change in the lineup next time out and so if Struijk is to play his part in Leeds' survival over the coming weeks, he'll probably have to do so now from the bench.