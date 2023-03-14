YouTuber Conor McGilligan has claimed that Leeds United players Luke Ayling and Tyler Adams have shown their frustration at Crysencio Summerville during games due to his poor defensive work rate.

What's the latest on Crysencio Summerville and Leeds?

On the weekend, the Whites had to settle for just a point at home against Brighton and Hove Albion with the Premier League match ending 2-2.

After the game, it was noted by journalist Beren Cross for LeedsLive that right-back Ayling had a hard time defending against Kaoru Mitoma as he wrote: "He found the Japan international difficult to deal with throughout."

Summerville played on the right wing and it seems as though he didn't help the fullback behind out too much and this was noted by McGilligan while talking on the One Leeds Fan Channel.

Indeed, when talking about the youngster and his defensive work rate in comparison to Wilfried Gnonto, he said: "I'm watching the game and it's not just Ayling it feels like's barking at Summerville - it feels like Adams was having a go at him at points as well.

“I think it almost still seems Gnonto is a little bit more mature than Summerville as well, which is kind of why I lean to him as well. It's not just about how good he is. It's also about the maturity on the pitch as well, his discipline. I just think Summerville is so raw.

"I mean, to be fair, [Jesse] Marsch was saying it, wasn't he? When he was saying almost like he's – I'm paraphrasing here – but Gnonto is essentially a more complete player in all respects."

How does Summerville compare to Gnonto at Leeds?

As per the BBC's Player Rater, Gnonto was named the best player on the pitch against the Seagulls with a 7.49 score while Summerville struggled with a lowly 5.86, suggesting the supporters believe there is a gulf in quality between the two.

Beyond that game, if you compare the two statically (via WhoScored) Gnonto makes more tackles per game, wins more fouls, has more assists and has a better average rating. Still, Summerville has more goals and makes more interceptions and blocks, so it's not as if he doesn't add anything either defensively or in attack.

With both still being so young, they will each need to improve plenty about their games if they want to establish themselves as top players in the Premier League and it could well be helpful that more senior men such as Adams and Ayling are prepared to bark out orders when they feel as though standards aren't being met.