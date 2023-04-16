Presenter and YouTuber Conor McGilligan has urged Leeds United manager Javi Gracia to drop the "sluggish" Patrick Bamford for the club's next game.

What's the latest on Patrick Bamford and Leeds?

The Whites have yet to truly get going all season long, and so with just eight Premier League games left to play, they find themselves in the midst of a relegation scrap.

Indeed, they started the weekend on 29 points, two points above the bottom three, and will likely remain in a tense fight stay up regardless of their result against Liverpool on Monday night.

With that being the case, manager Gracia will want the best to pick his strongest side at Elland Road after the club were thumped 5-1 there against Crystal Palace last time out.

While discussing the match on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan urged the Spaniard to drop Bamford in favour Rodrigo.

He explained: "I would go with Rodrigo for this one, especially if he's dropping back - maybe he can link up with Sinisterra, Summerville, Gnonto a little bit more, and maybe he'll take more strikes at goal from outside the box.

"We know he's very different to Bamford, but I'm not seeing enough of Bamford at the minute. I've said it - you know, this fan base is incredible for the amount of leeway they've given Patrick Bamford.

"And I've been championing him on here for a while in terms of his hold-up play. But I'm not even really seeing that anymore. I'm seeing him win free-kicks, which I guess is hold-up play, but when the ball comes into him, invariably, it bounces off him.

"When it does come into him, and he is able to control the ball and move, he takes too many touches and he loses the ball. Slow, sluggish, [he] isn't as quick as our attack."

Will Patrick Bamford play against Liverpool?

On a wage of £70k per week, Bamford is actually Leeds United's third-highest-paid player, behind only Rodrigo and Jack Harrison (and level with January signing Georginio Rutter).

However, you could argue that he hasn't really earned those wages in recent times. Indeed, while injuries are to blame to a degree, the 29-year-old has just three league goals this season – in that same time, fellow forward Rodrigo has 11 goals.

Bamford did at least get his name on the scoresheet against Palace in that last outing, but didn't do much other than that.

In the LeedsLive player ratings last weekend, he earned a 5/10, with journalist Beren Cross noting: "Took his goal well and played his part in the superb opening 40 minutes or so. Marc Guehi seemed to gain the upper hand in their scrap as the match swayed towards the visitors."

Rodrigo, on the other hand, has been working his way up to full fitness after a recent injury and has had to settle for a role off the bench in the last five games, but perhaps now is the time for him to return to the starting lineup.