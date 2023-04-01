Journalist Beren Cross has slammed experienced Leeds United defender Luke Ayling after he put in an abject display in the club's most recent defeat.

What's the latest on Luke Ayling and Leeds?

Javi Gracia and co took on Arsenal this weekend in what looked to be a daunting trip to the team at the top of the Premier League.

And despite a hard-fought first half, the Whites found themselves down 1-0 at the break after Ayling tripped Gabriel Jesus inside the box.

The Brazilian dusted himself off and took the penalty with confidence, sending Illan Meslier the wrong way as he slotted straight down the middle from 12 yards.

The Gunners then doubled their lead through Jesus again, and added a third with Ben White, before Rasmus Kristensen pulled one back.

In the end, this turned out to be little more than a consolation as Granit Xhaka resorted Arsenal's three-goal lead to see the game finish 4-1.

When writing the player ratings for LeedsLive, Cross suggested that the penalty given against Ayling was actually harsh, but this did not absolve the right-back from further criticism.

The journalist gave him a 4/10 for his efforts and wrote: "Replays would show the penalty he conceded was very soft and a poor decision. Went to ground and was tied up by Gabriel Jesus, but should not be marked down for a penalty that should have never been.

"However, Gabriel Martinelli had him on toast all afternoon. Let the Brazilian through far too easily in the build-up to the critical second goal."

How poor was Ayling vs Arsenal?

It seems as though it was a day to forget for Ayling who was directly at fault for the first two goals scored as he gave away a penalty and then was too soft in the challenge to stop Gabriel Martinelli from assisting White.

It doesn't make for particularly pretty reading when you check the stats on SofaScore either. Indeed, Ayling lost the ball 11 times, dribbled past three times (the most of any player on the pitch, and won just three out of nine attempted duels.

The loss leaves Leeds with a chance of dropping into the bottom three by the time all the league games have been played in this match week – with Everton, West Ham and Southampton all yet to feature.

With things so tight at the bottom, the club need to get the best out of all their players. No doubt, Gracia will be disappointed by Ayling, who was the captain on the day, as he delivered this underwhelming display.