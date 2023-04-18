YouTuber Conor McGilligan has slammed Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca amid his poor form following the club's recent defeat.

What's the latest on Marc Roca and Leeds?

It certainly was a match to forget for the Whites on Monday night as they suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Indeed, the Reds came to Elland Road and blew their opponents away as they netted six times, while Leeds only managed a consolation through Luis Sinisterra.

The loss means Javi Gracia's men are in real trouble down at the bottom of the Premier League, sitting just two points above the relegation zone with seven games to play.

After any 6-1 defeat, very few players will come out with any praise but it seems as though Roca stood out as one of the worst performers.

Indeed, while talking about the Spaniard on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan explained just how disappointed he's been with the midfielder of late.

He said (25:46): “I've said multiple times, I'm a big fan of Roca. He is embarrassing at the minute, embarrassing."

While talking about midfield partner Weston McKennie, he added (26:19): "I mean Marc Roca has been as bad recently so I'm not just gonna lay him [McKennie] out to dry.

"You know, I think it's just an absolute sham at the minute."

Is Marc Roca's form a big worry for Leeds?

Last weekend against Crystal Palace, the Whites also suffered a heavy defeat at Crystal Palace as they shipped five goals in front of their own fans.

In that game, LeedsLive writer Beren Cross signed Roca out for criticism too, handing him 3/10 in the player ratings.

While he noted: "Began promisingly, but all of his boisterous energy and will to impress amounted to naive anticipation of what was going on around him. Found himself dribbled past by the opposition on at least seven occasions."

With that being the case, it's not hard to see why the £50k-p/w Leeds United star is starting to lose some fans amongst his own fanbase.

And with midfielder partner Tyler Adams still out injured after having to undergo under the knife to help fix a hamstring problem picked up in March, there is even more pressure on Roca to step up with his displays in the middle of the park.

All in all, it's been a bad spell for the Spaniard and if he can't turn his form around, he may be playing in the Championship next term.