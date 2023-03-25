TalkSport journalist Alex Crook has claimed that Leeds United are unlikely to get a relegation boost amid the FFP charges aimed at Everton.

Will Everton's FFP charges help Leeds?

It was revealed this week that the Toffees have been referred to an independent commission amid an alleged breach of Financial Fair Play rules in the Premier League.

It is claimed that Everton may have broken the rules after they recorded losses of £371.8m over the last three years, when clubs are only allowed to lose a maximum of £105m over the same period.

Seeing as Leeds are just one place above Sean Dyche and co in the table with both teams on 26 points, some supporters may have been hoping a points deduction could help their relegation fight.

However, while talking about the situation on TalkSport, Crook explained why such an outcome was unlikely to happen in time to impact the standings this season.

He said: "I think what's also interesting, this is the same charge that has been levelled at Manchester City.

"We're expecting that to go on for some time because Manchester City will challenge the charge. They'll go down all the legal avenues to try and get off that charge. I would imagine that Everton will do the same.

"So I think for any supporter of a relegation rival – a Southampton, a Bournemouth or a Leeds – who are hoping, 'well, maybe this might mean a points deduction this season, and therefore Everton are relegated,' I would imagine they will be disappointed."

Will Leeds avoid relegation?

Seeing as both Premier League sides are just two points above the bottom three, and only three points above the foot of the table, it's clear just how tight things are this season.

With that in mind, if Everton were to get any kind of points deduction, it would likely have huge ramifications for all the teams struggling down towards the relegation zone – which could have been a fascinating twist as Leeds were one of two teams (with Burnley) who wrote to the Premier League to question the Toffees' spending last year.

However, it sounds as though Leeds will have to rely on themselves to avoid the drop and not the financial mishandlings of others. Luckily for Javi Gracia and co, things are still in their hands.

Indeed, the Whites have found some improved form under their new Spanish boss, winning two, drawing one and losing one of his first four league games in charge.

As a result, Leeds now have 11 games to go and find themselves two points above the bottom three, but have a game in hand on Everton and Wolves, who sit on either side of them in the table – meaning they are very much in control of their own fate.