YouTuber Conor McGilligan has expressed his desire for Leeds United to land Brendan Rodgers as manager before then signing Joel Piroe.

What's the latest on Leeds and 49ers Enterprises?

The Whites' future looks pretty uncertain right now. Indeed, with just one Premier League game to play, they are stuck inside the bottom three.

And even if they can beat Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road this weekend, they will need Everton to lose and Leicester City to drop points if they are to survive.

Only adding more drama to the whole situation, Phil Hay has written for The Athletic that talks between majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani and minority group 49ers Enterprises "have intensified" recently.

He adds that the Americans are keen on taking full control regardless of whether or not Leeds avoid the drop.

With all that in mind, in a fresh post on Twitter, McGilligan has revealed his "dream" scenario if the 49ers can take over soon and it involves bringing in Rodgers as well as Swansea City striker Piroe.

He wrote: "Could we dream?

"49ers in quickly. Rodgers as manager. Piroe as the first signing."

Who do Leeds want as manager?

It remains unclear if Sam Allardyce will be in charge for much longer as his initial contract with Leeds only takes him up until the end of the campaign.

If Big Sam does go, Rodgers is currently a free agent having been sacked by Leicester earlier on in the season and could be an exciting option for the Whites due to his experience in both the Premier League and the Championship.

What's more, The Athletic claim the 50-year-old is "open to working in the EFL again" and so will "likely to come into the equation" if Leeds are relegated.

As for Piroe, well he was been of interest to the Yorkshire outfit for some time – as the Swansea man was targeted back in the summer of 2022.

With 20 goals in all competitions this season, including 19 in the Championship, he certainly could be a ready-made option to impress up top for Leeds and fire them back up into the Premier League.

However, with the ownership situation currently unresolved, and it not being known just what division they'll be playing in next season, it feels a little too soon for any of these possible deals for the player or the manager to be sorted just yet.

Regardless, though, a busy summer awaits at Leeds.