Sky Sports News reporter Peter Stevenson has noted that opponent fans were already chanting "you're getting sacked in the morning" at new Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce.

What's the latest on Sam Allardyce and Leeds?

The 68-year-old has made his return to Premier League football with a rather big job on his hands as he looks to keep the Whites from relegation.

Indeed, after Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia have failed to deliver any sort of consistency over the course of the season, Leeds now look to 'Big Sam' as their third managerial appointment of the campaign.

Unfortunately for the Englishman, he arrived at the club with just four games left in the season and his first outing was a trip to the Etihad to play Manchester City.

Unsurprisingly, the league leaders didn't take long to find their stride against Leeds and were 2-0 up inside the first half an hour thanks to a brace from Ilkay Gundogan.

As noted by Stevenson on Sky Sports, with the game already looking out of reach for Allardyce and co before half time, the home fans aimed a brutal dig at the 68-year-old.

The journalist said: "Gundogan had far too much time. It's far too easy for Man City.

"The Leeds defence is starting to look so vulnerable.

"The home fans taunt Sam Allardyce with chants of 'you're getting sacked in the morning'."

What did Allardyce say about Guardiola?

Speaking ahead of the game, Allardyce suggested that his footballing brain was on par with Pep Guardiola, telling the press (via BBC Sport): "I'm 68 but there's nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not [Mikel] Arteta," he said.

Well, he certainly has plenty of Premier League experience under his belt – having coached the likes of Bolton, Newcastle United, West Ham and many others over the years – but it didn't help much as City raced to that early lead.

Of course, having only just arrived at Elland Road, Allardyce hadn't had much time to work on his tactics ahead of the trip to the Etihad and he has admitted there is much work to do in not very much time, explaining in that the aforementioned press conference: "It's probably my biggest challenge because of the shortness of games that are left and the difficulty of those fixtures."

Of course, City fans may have been jumping the gun with their comments about him getting the sack so soon, but it's unlikely Allardyce will be at Leeds next season if he can't pick up some vital points in the club's final three games.