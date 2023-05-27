Presenter Conor McGilligan has claimed that Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani will be "burnt" if he sells the club now as he won't make as much profit as anticipated.

What is the latest on Andrea Radrizzani and Leeds United?

The Italian has been the majority shareholder of the Whites since 2017, in which time they've become a Premier League side. However, they now look on the verge of going back down into the Championship which could change an awful lot behind the scenes at Elland Road.

Indeed, as per The Athletic, minority shareholder 49ers Enterprises (the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers) had agreed to buy out the club for close to £500m in January 2024.

However, they had planned to bring that forward to complete a takeover at the end of this season but that exact sale fee was contingent on Leeds still being a Premier League club and so it's now unclear how much Radrizzani can sell the club for.

While speaking about it all on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan seemed to think that the owner will lose out on millions as a consequence of the club's on-pitch failures.

He explained (3:30): “So I think the issue with Radz at the minute is he knows that if, when Leeds go down, he's going to lose out on £150m to £200m, or even more.

"Leeds are going to go from a club that is going to be worth £400m, £450m and growing in the Premier League to £150m.

"Which is more than he first bought Leeds for, a lot more than first bought Leeds for, and he'll be making a significant profit, but he could have almost made 10 times the money that he bought Leeds for.

"So yeah, he's going to be burnt with that.”

How much will Leeds be worth if they are relegated?

Of course, Leeds aren't relegated yet and can still technically stay up if they beat Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season, while Everton lose and Leicester City fail to win.

Regardless of what happens, though, it seems Radrizzani is already plotting his next move. As per the Daily Mail, he was in Italy on Monday to try and complete a takeover of Sampdoria – which suggests he wants to sell Leeds even if they stay up.

Just as McGilligan mentions, that article claims the Italian could lose millions in a sale this summer, with the club suddenly dropping to a value of around £150m if they go down.

And while that will be a big blow for Radrizzani, it sounds as though the 49ers Enterprises are still set to take charge anyway. No doubt the owner will be desperate to see his club avoid the drop this weekend though for the sake of his bank balance.