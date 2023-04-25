Presenter and YouTuber Conor McGilligan has urged Leeds United to start both Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra in their upcoming game.

What's the latest Leeds team news?

The Whites play host to Leicester City in the Premier League tonight at Elland Road in a hugely important clash at the bottom of the table.

Leeds sit 16th in the division, one point and one place above the Foxes - who are only out of the relegation zone thanks to goal difference.

Manager Javi Gracia may have some selection headaches at the back, with defenders Liam Cooper and Max Wober both doubtful. Perhaps, then, this could tempt him to put all the emphasis on his attack instead.

McGilligan certainly seems to think that this could be the way forward as he urged the Spaniard to put wingers Gnonto and Sinisterra into the starting lineup for Tuesday night.

While speaking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, he explained: “When Javi Gracia isn't picking Willy Gnonto, you are literally... If you’re Man City, you're not picking early in Erling Haaland or Kevin de Bruyne; if you're Arsenal, you're not picking Saka; if you're Liverpool, you're not picking Salah.

"Willy Gnonto is Leeds United's probably most explosive and ruthless player. I think technically, Sinisterra is probably the pick of the bunch.

"But when you're looking at someone who can make an impact, having Willy Gnonto and having Sinisterra on the pitch at the same time – providing that they're working back and helping the already tragic full-backs that we have – surely is the way forward.

"Leeds have got to go for bust, everyone. I said it on my stream yesterday, they have got to go for bust. It's done now, it's done. If we don't win this game, we're down."

Who should start for Leeds against Leicester?

It seems as though their opponents could be handed a major boost, too, with James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy all in line to be fit for this game amid recent injury concerns (via LeicestershireLive).

With that being the case, it would be bold to fight fire with fire and opt to play with a really attacking lineup. Even so, there is certainly a case to have Gnonto and Sinisterra on the pitch simultaneously.

After all, when you look at WhoScored, only Jack Harrison has a better average match rating among the team's wingers in the league this season - though he has played 2,270 minutes of action while the others have played far less – with Gnonto on 1,121 mins and Sinisterra at 843.

Reported £65k-per-week winger Sinisterra has four goals in this time, while Gnonto has two plus three assists. So it's clear they add firepower - but it remains unclear if Gracia will, or indeed should, trust them both in such a big game.