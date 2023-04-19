YouTuber Conor McGilligan has slammed Leeds United for their recruitment amid links to winger Abde Ezzalzouli.

What's the latest on Abde Ezzalzouli and Leeds?

The Whites look to be in real trouble as we head into the final stage of this Premier League campaign. While they may be two points above the bottom three, they appear to be in a real crisis.

Indeed, Leeds were thrashed 6-1 by Liverpool at Elland Road on Monday night and this follows up the 5-1 defeat at home by Crystal Palace in the game prior.

And so, with just seven league games left to go, the possibility of relegation looms larger and larger for Javi Gracia and his side.

While talking about the poor form on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan explained how the issues in the team's quality exist due to poor recruitment.

With that in mind, he slammed the idea that the club could already be on the look out for "another winger" in the summer.

He said (20:37): “It comes back to recruitment, doesn't it? The recruitment which has been shambolic. The profiles of players have been shambolic.

“I'm reading today, from a very two very decent sources as well – and I followed up the questions about it, and I’m not going to say on here who it was – but Leeds are looking at another winger, apparently, bringing him in already. Another winger..."

Do Leeds need another winger?

While McGilligan doesn't directly name who Leeds could be interested in signing, it's quite likely that he is referring to Ezzalzouli.

Indeed, as per Sport, the Whites have been in talks with the 21-year-old Moroccan's agent while he is currently on loan with Osasuna from parent club Barcelona.

Seeing as Leeds already have the likes of Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, Luis Sinisterra, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville who can operate on the wing, it does seem a bit odd to chase another player in that position.

Wilfried Gnonto celebrates along with Jack Harrison as Leeds United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

What's more, of that lot, Aaronson, Sinisterra and Gnonto all arrived in the last summer transfer window, so it certainly shows a lack of planning from the board if they already feel as though that part of the pitch needs to be addressed with more spending.

Earning a weekly reported wage of around £3k-p/w, a move for Ezzalzouli might not break the bank for Leeds. Regardless of that, though, it's hard to understand why he's being targeted now when the club have so many wingers already.