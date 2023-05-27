YouTuber Conor McGilligan has expressed doubt over Che Adams amid recent rumours suggesting he could be on his way to Leeds United.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The Whites could well be playing in the Championship next season and will have to then adjust their transfer plans accordingly.

Adams is one player who has already been relegated, as Southampton are destined to finish at the very bottom of the Premier League table.

As a result, they will probably be losing a few players this summer and it seems as though the striker has emerged as a target for Leeds.

Indeed, as per a report in TEAMtalk from last week, Adams is almost certain to leave. On top of that, the player has been linked in the recent past with Football Insider noting that the Whites are "admirers".

While speaking about it on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan didn't seem to think it was the best idea though.

He explained (11:23): "Apparently Leeds have a long-term interest and it wasn't just Victor Orta in [for] Che Adams and yeah, there's potential for Leeds to go in there and make that move.

"But I'm not 100 per cent sure that's viable now. I think that ship’s sailed."

Who will Che Adams join this summer?

Interestingly enough, former England international Carlton Palmer has also offered his verdict on the recent rumours with Everton linked as well as Leeds.

He told Football League World: "Both of these clubs could be plying their trade in the Championship next season.

"He has a year left on his contract, [but] I think any new manager would want to keep him in the building for now, given he scored 22 goals for Birmingham in the 2018/19 season.

"I think you would go to the January transfer window, and make a decision on his future depending on how he is doing, and how the season is going on a whole for the club."

However, Leeds were also linked (via The Sun) with a £10m move for Adams last summer but no deal ever materialised.

Seeing as the £30k-p/w attacker has scored just five league goals since then as his team has been relegated, it's not hard to see why McGilligan feels the ship may have passed regarding this particular deal.

Still only 26, though, Adams could potentially provide a good option for somebody next term in either the Championship or the Premier League depending on how things turn out.