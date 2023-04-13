YouTuber Conor McGilligan has claimed that goalkeeper Illan Meslier will leave Leeds United this summer even if they avoid relegation.

What's the latest on Illan Meslier and Leeds?

With only eight games left to play in the current Premier League season, the Whites find themselves in a rather precarious situation.

Indeed, after a morale-sapping 5-1 loss at Elland Road to Crystal Palace last weekend, Javi Gracia and his team are stuck just two points and two places above the bottom three.

Unsurprisingly, if Leeds do drop in the Championship, some of their better players will be excepted to leave in the summer to remain in the top flight in England or elsewhere.

While discussing this possibility on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan made the bold claim that goalkeeper Meslier would be leaving either way.

He explained (17:47): “The more fascinating thing is what happens with Illan Meslier?

"I personally believe, even if Leeds stay up, I think he's going to move on. I think obviously if Leeds go to the Championship, I think he's 100 per cent going to move on.”

What has Meslier said about leaving Leeds?

The Frenchman has already gone on the record about his ambitions in the near future and how he can take the next steps to progress his career potentially beyond Elland Road.

Indeed, in an interview with Ouest France he said: “It would be a mistake to project oneself so far. There are many steps before that: a continuation to be sought with Leeds, the Euro Espoirs [U21 championship] in June.

“To succeed in all of this, I have to be good. Because no one will come looking for me if I am not. And if I am asked, I will take the time to think about my future with a clear head.”

And it seems as though the £30k-p/w star is at least doing enough with his Leeds displays to catch the eye of some big English clubs.

For instance, Football Insider reported in March that the Whites want £30m-plus to sell their man amid links to multiple Premier League teams.

While Tottenham Hotspur were named as a potential destination with Frank McAvennie insisting that sort of money would be a more than fair price to pay.

He said: “Spending £30m on a goalkeeper, it is nothing. The big clubs will spend £80-£100m on a goalkeeper. In today’s world it has to be done.“