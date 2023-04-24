YouTuber Conor McGilligan has claimed that Leeds United shouldn't sign Weston McKennie even if they avoid relegation.

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

With just six games left to play in the Premier League, the Whites could well go down as they sit only one point above the bottom three.

Manager Javi Gracia has a big task on his hands with the squad he inherited from former head coach Jesse Marsch and it seems as though there are doubts about some of the recently signed players.

Indeed, in light of the 2-1 away loss at Fulham on the weekend, McGilligan has vented his frustration with midfielder McKennie.

The American joined on loan from Juventus in January and there is an option for Leeds to make the deal permanent for an initial £30m, and that could be an obligation if certain criteria are met.

However, while speaking about the player on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan warned the club against signing McKennie.

He said (11:47): “If we stay up, I don't want him anyway. Because when the chips are down, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Weston McKennie doesn't fancy it.”

Do Leeds have to sign Weston McKennie?

It seems as though McGilligan isn't the only one who has been underwhelmed by the £75k-p/w midfielder in recent times.

After the loss against Fulham, journalist Beren Cross handed McKennie a 4/10 in the LeedsLive player ratings.

His comments weren't kind either, as he wrote: "Looked like a passenger drifting through the game. Idly trotted up and down the field. Tackles were meek or didn't happen. Failed to bring attacking spark or defensive steel."

With that in mind, it certainly doesn't feel like McKennie is a £30m player but it looks as though the club's hands could be tied.

Indeed, as mentioned before, Leeds do have the option to buy him for that fee, and that will be an obligation if certain criteria are met. According to Italian media, this hinges on whether or not the Whites can avoid the drop.

With games against relegation rivals Leicester City and Bournemouth later this week, we could soon have a pretty clear indication of how Leeds might do in the final weeks of the season.

And so, interestingly enough, if McKennie can improve his displays he might help keep Gracia and co from going down – which could then trigger his permanent transfer clause.

If not, though, he'll likely return to Juventus while Leeds return to the Championship.