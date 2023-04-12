YouTuber Conor McGilligan has been left excited after Leeds United were linked with a summer transfer move for Yassine "Bono" Bounou.

What's the latest on Yassine Bounou and Leeds?

The Whites could well be in the market for a new shot-stopper at the end of the season when the transfer window opens, with Illan Meslier's future un doubt.

Indeed, the Frenchman recently opened up in an interview with Ouest France about his ambitions if he was to leave Elland Road, saying: “To succeed in all of this, I have to be good. Because no one will come looking for me if I am not. And if I am asked, I will take the time to think about my future with a clear head.”

Amid all that, reports in Spanish media now suggest that 31-year-old Sevilla shot-stopper Bounou is now potentially on Leeds' transfer radar. It's noted that he's had a possible falling out over in La Liga after being dropped by manager Jose Luis Mendilibar and so could be on the move this summer.

Reacting to this news on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan seemed pretty enthused about the "fantastic" goalkeeper ending up at Elland Road.

Indeed, he said (17:11): “Apparently, Leeds are going to turn their attention to Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou as Illan Meslier successor. That's obviously if Leeds stay in the Premier League.

"The Sevilla goalkeeper who was absolutely fantastic from Morocco in the summer, has essentially been lined up as Leeds United's next person, next goalkeeper, if Illan Meslier does move on.

"Obviously, Victor Orta has got the links with Sevilla. I don't know if that's just a lazy link. That'll be interesting to see how that one develops.

"But someone like that coming in would would would make sense."

How good was Bounou for Morocco at the World Cup?

The £15k-p/w star certainly impressed at the World Cup last winter as Morocco made a shock run all the way to the semi-finals of the competition.

Indeed, on the official FIFA website, he was dubbed a "hero" after saving efforts from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets in the penalty shoot-out as he helped his nation beat Spain in the last 16.

The report noted: "There Bounou took centre-stage, saving spot-kicks from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets after Pablo Sarabia had clanked Spain’s first attempt off the post - with Bounou also having gone the right way for that effort.

"So, thanks in part to Bounou’s memorable saves, Morocco made the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history. The 31-year-old goalkeeper has proved himself an example of perseverance, having achieved his dream and helped write a new chapter that Moroccan football fans will never forget."

No doubt, the player knows how to handle himself in pressure situations. So if Leeds are on the lookout for a Meslier replacement in the summer, they would do well to land the Sevilla star.