YouTuber Conor McGilligan has slammed the Leeds United board and Victor Orta amid the "complete embarrassment" of the Jean-Kevin Augustin transfer saga.

What's the latest on Leeds and Jean-Kevin Augustin?

While the Whites have plenty to worry about on the pitch having suffered a demoralising 5-1 Premier League defeat to relegation rivals Crystal Palace on the weekend, the picture doesn't look any prettier off it.

Indeed, after years of issues, it now seems as though the club are set to be hit with a massive bill for a deal that happened in 2020.

Indeed, Leeds initially agreed to a January loan deal for Augustin with an alleged obligation to buy him from Red Bull Leipzig for £18m if promotion was achieved.

While the club went into the Premier League, the striker saw just 48 minutes of action and ultimately the club didn't make the transfer permanent.

However, in a new ruling, the Whites must now pay Augustin £24.5m after being found to have breached the player’s contract by not completing the deal (via The Athletic).

Amid this mess, McGilligan took to Twitter to voice his immense frustration at sporting director Orta who was in charge of the deal, saying: "For people who defend the cheap deals this guy has made, fair enough.

"But the ridiculous transfer fees we have paid this last 3/4 years on players - massively outweighs any bargain we have got through the door.

"This alone is a complete embarrassment."

How much will Leeds have to pay for Jean-Kevin Augustin?

As mentioned above, the Whites will now potentially have to pay the player £24.5m – although the club have actually appealed against the decision.

This is made clear in The Athletic article which also points out that the player could have been entitled to a five-year contract on a reported €90,000 per week (about £80k-p/w) deal had the obligation been taken up – which may explain that high fee now owed.

What's more, the club also had to pay a £15.5m settlement with Leipzig last year, having previously lost their case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

So in total, the club could have to fork out a combined figure in the region of £40m to finally put this whole fiasco to bed.

Seeing as Leeds signed Georginio Rutter just last January for what was thought to be a club-record £35.5m transfer, it now looks as though Augustin could actually take that crown despite having only ever played three times for the Whites.