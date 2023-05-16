Presenter Conor McGilligan has slammed Leeds United for not signing a proven striker like Danny Ings in the January transfer window.

Who is Leeds' club-record transfer?

With just two Premier League games left to play, the Whites are in a pretty dire situation as they sit inside the relegation zone, one point from safety.

However, all is not lost and if they can get a good result or two in the final weeks of the season they may be able to just about survive the drop.

With that in mind, the margins between success and failure as so tight that their fate could simply be decided by the quality of one player.

And after spending a club-record £35.5m transfer fee on Georginio Rutter in January, fans would have been hoping he could be that man but with zero goals or assists in 12 games, it's not looking like a smart bit of business right now.

While talking about the need for a proven striker on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan suggested that someone like Ings could have been like "gold dust" for Leeds.

He said (20:45): "You look at West Ham and you know they invested Danny Ings for what £15m or £20m?

"And I'm not saying he's been [great], we've mentioned it several times, but he's not been an unbelievable striker but maybe in our system he’d have been gold dust.

"Just a couple of goals, you know, maybe four or five goals whatever from January onwards. And you look at what we have actually done, it’s criminal!”

How much did Danny Ings cost West Ham?

Ings certainly was available on the market for much less than Rutter this winter as he moved from Aston Villa to West Ham United for £15m.

And while his time in east London hasn't been brilliant so far – having scored three goals in 19 outings – he's certainly done more than the 21-year-old has managed at Elland Road.

What's more, still being so young, Rutter has actually dropped down to play some games for the academy in Premier League 2 – which is hardly of use to the club right now in the midst of their relegation struggles.

Had Ings arrived instead, he certainly wouldn't be playing youth football and with 70 Premier League goals in 202 games, his know-how in this division could certainly be of use to Sam Allardyce right now.