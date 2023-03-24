YouTuber Conor McGilligan has slammed Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson and questioned whether he can even kick the ball hard enough to deliver key goalscoring contributions.

What's the latest on Brenden Aaronson and Leeds?

With the international break now upon us, it's a great time for Premier League clubs to reflect on the current season as we head into the final run-in.

Leeds currently sit 14th in the division, just two points above the bottom three with just 11 games left to ensure they don't end up getting relegated.

Alongside fellow USMNT star Weston McKennie, Aaronson has left England to go and represent his country as they look to progress to the CONCACAF Nations League Final Four.

While he's done enough to maintain his status in the US side, it seems as though things haven't been going too well for the 22-year-old at Leeds as he has failed to deliver a goalscoring contribution since the return of Premier League football after the break for the winter World Cup.

And while speaking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan dropped some pretty damning claims on Aaronson, expressing doubt over his ability to deliver the goods when needed.

He said: "Listen, I'm willing to be proven wrong here, by the way, always. But those fine moments where you're playing as a central attacking midfielder and under pressure, you need to play that pass, you need to have a strike on goal. You know, all those technicalities, I just don't know if he's got the ball-striking ability.

"I've never seen him hit a ball hard. You know, a free kick, you normally get a lot of central attacking midfielders as being able to take set pieces. I don't really see that with him.

"And I just think some of the central attacking midfielders in world football you'd expect Leeds to maybe look at in the next couple of years would come in and naturally be picked over Aaronson straight away."

Where has it all gone from for Aaronson with Leeds?

The midfielder left Red Bull Salzburg in the summer to join the Whites on a five-year contract after a £25m transfer, while he earns a reported £43,000 a week.

Things got off to a pretty bright start for Aaronson in England too as he scored on his third Premier League outing for the Whites in a 3-0 win over Chelsea, before getting his first assist two games later.

Since then, however, he has just one more assist in the top flight which came back in November, playing in 12 more league games and four FA Cup matches without scoring or setting anyone up.

With that in mind, it's not hard to see why McGilligan has expressed such major doubts over the player's ability to deliver in the final third of the pitch.

Still only 22, however, perhaps Aaronson can turn things around in the future to fulfil his potential.