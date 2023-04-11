YouTuber Conor McGilligan has claimed that Cody Drameh should be starting right-back at Leeds United next season

What's the latest on Leeds and Cody Drameh?

It's been an inconsistent season at best so far for the Whites and that is summed up by their league position which sees them two points above the bottom three with eight games to play.

Javi Gracia and co were thumped on the weekend losing 5-1 in the Premier League to Crystal Palace and it's little wonder some fans are questioning the quality of some players.

While talking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan slammed both Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen and said Drameh ought to start at right-back ahead of the pair when he returns from his loan at Luton Town in the summer.

The YouTuber explained (7:05): Is Cody Drameh worse than Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen?

“I just can't get on board with this. If Cody Drameh comes back, he's starting. Wherever Leeds are next season, he’s starting.

“There is absolutely no way he's a worse right-back and Rasmus Kristensen and Luke Ayling, I'm not having it."

He continued (7:40): I've seen Luke Ayling getting rinsed every single week. I'm seeing Rasmus Kristensen who can't use his left foot. I'm seeing Rasmus who can't move fluidly as a right-back or even a left-back.

"There is absolutely no way that Cody Drameh, when available, should be out of this side. I just cannot get my head round it.

"The right-hand side, we're struggling. We let Cody go we know he's after his athleticism is fantastic. We know he's physical, we know he's got a bit of pace. We know he's won Cardiff's Player of the Year last season. I mean, it's more than what the other two have done."

Is Cody Drameh better than Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen?

It's safe to say Ayling really struggled against Palace in that recent defeat. Indeed, Beren Cross handed him a lowly 2/10 score in the LeedsLive player ratings.

The journalist also wrote: "A decent opening 45 minutes, but was among the worst to self-destruct once the visitors equalised. Inexplicably drilled a high, diagonal pass towards Jack Harrison right when Leeds needed some calm. Would then see Jordan Ayew comfortably out-jump him for the second away goal."

He wasn't much kinder on Kristensen who came on after 61 minutes and was bad enough to earn a 3/10 rating. Cross wrote: "Switched off when the centre-backs stepped up to play Ayew onside for the fifth goal. Caught badly out of position by Olise at left-back several times."

When you see that £2.5k-pw Drameh has a 7.11 SofaScore rating in the league this term on loan with Luton – while Ayling is at 6.60 and Kristensen is 6.86 – it's easy to see why the 21-year-old has probably had a better season.

It will certainly be interesting to see if he's given a chance next term. At least if Leeds are relegated he has recent experience in the Championship too.