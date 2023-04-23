YouTuber Conor McGilligan has slammed Leeds United right-back Rasmus Kristensen after his display in the club's most recent game.

What's the latest on Leeds and Rasmus Kristensen?

The Whites were far from their best as they fell to defeat against Fulham this weekend – meaning Javi Gracia and co now lost three Premier League games in a row.

Goals from Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira saw the home side pick up three points with a late consolation (via an own goal from Joao Palhinha) meaning the game finished 2-1.

With Leeds unable to keep a clean sheet, it's no shock to hear some of their defenders come in for criticism, but it seems as though Fulham targeted one man who just could cope.

Indeed, when talking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan slammed Kristensen and suggested he was a "League One defender."

In full, he said: “As soon as they know that Willian is up against Rasmus – which Fulham found out within probably about 20 to 25 minutes where they were just playing through the motions a little bit, still had more of the ball, but playing through the motions a little bit – and then as soon as you saw Willian and isolate Rasmus, because Rasmus is a League one defender, I mean it was easy.

"Willian is 35 years old, believe it or not. 35 years old. We mentioned him in the preview, he'd been really agile and very good over 5,10 yards and very quick.

"But the amount he was turning a what 23, 24-year-old up, was quite embarrassing. “

How bad was Kristensen against Fulham?

Journalist Beren Cross wasn't much kinder in his player ratings for LeedsLive as he handed the Dane a 4/10 and also noted his troubles against Fulham's Brazilian winger.

He wrote: "Strung up, hung, drawn and quartered by Willian. Right-back has been the biggest of many positional problems in the team this season."

And when you look on SofaScore, it doesn't make for pretty reading. Indeed, Kristensen was very sloppy in possession, losing the ball 11 times, with a pass completion rate of 79 per cent.

The £40k-p/w right-back was also dribbled past three times (the joint-most on the pitch) showing just how much he struggled to handle Willian.

After that result, the threat of relegation looms even larger and it seems manager Gracia isn't feeling too confident.

After the game, he told LeedsLive: "I’m worried about everything. It’s our third defeat in a row and we have to improve all the players and the level of the players."