YouTuber Conor McGilligan has slammed Leeds United winger Jack Harrison after his poor display right after signing a new contract.

What's the latest on Leeds and Jack Harrison?

It was a fairly disastrous outing for the Whites on Sunday afternoon as they were thumped 5-1 at home by Crystal Palace.

Indeed, playing against their relegation rivals, this was a great opportunity to give the club's Premier League survival hopes a shot in the arm.

As it turned out, quite the opposite happened. Despite taking the lead through Patrick Bamford, Leeds were pulled level just before half-time.

From there, they may well have not turned up for the second half as Palace scored four unanswered goals to win the game at Elland Road 5-1.

No doubt, very few, if any, Leeds players came through with any credibility, but it seems one man really stood out.

While talking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, after the game, McGilligan dropped some brutal claims on Harrison on who lost the ball 21 times during the game (via SofaScore).

He said (3:40): “​​But the players, I've never seen a downturn in mentality like that. Jack Harrison... what do you say?

"I said on the preview [podcast] I'm hoping he doesn't get a contract and then his performances start to reduce and you know start to weaken.

“For me, he was the worst player on the pitch today which is a little bit of a shame. You know you get contract, you get a five-year deal and you don't take your man on, you're not closing men down, and you're not putting in any real effort, your crosses in are woeful.”

How much does Jack Harrison get paid at Leeds?

It certainly would have been a great time for Harrison to impress. Not only do Leeds need him at his best amid the threat of relegation, but he must continue to prove himself after signing a big new contract.

Indeed, as announced on the official club website, the 26-year-old put pen-to-paper on a fresh five-year deal – that runs until the summer of 2028 – just last week. He will now reportedly earn £90k-p/w.

After that latest display, however, it's safe to say he didn't really earn his keep. After all, McGilligan wasn't the only one to note Harrison's poor performance.

In the LeedsLive player ratings, journalist Beren Cross handed him a three out of ten and wrote: "Barely in the game save for a couple of decent set-pieces."

There's certainly much to improve on for both player and club. At least with his new deal, he'll have plenty of opportunities to make amends.