Journalist Beren Cross has slammed Leeds United winger Jack Harrison after he put in a "poor" display on the weekend as his team slumped to another loss.

What's the latest on Leeds and West Ham?

Coming up against West Ham on Sunday afternoon, the Whites were in desperate need of a win – or at least a point.

In the end, though, Sam Allardyce and co came away with neither and so defeat means they now go into the last round of Premier League fixtures inside the bottom three.

Although Rodrigo fired Leeds into an early lead, they let things slip from there as unanswered goals from Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini saw the Irons win the match 3-1.

Evidently, it was a difficult afternoon for a number of men in white but it seems as though Harrison was one of the most disappointing performers on the day.

Indeed, in the player ratings for LeedsLive, the winger was slammed by Cross who gave him a lowly score of just 3/10.

The journalist also wrote: "Poor decisions with the ball when it came to him, poor execution when he seemed to make better decisions or simply not involved enough to make decisions at other times."

How bad was Harrison against West Ham?

On the Whites' last league trip to the London Stadium, Harrison stole the show as he netted a hat-trick to help his side take all three points in a thrilling 3-2 win.

This time around, he couldn't repeat the trick and was comparatively woeful when you consider the heights he scaled with that past outing.

Indeed, Cross wasn't the only one to be left hoping for more from Harrison's appearance, as Graham Smyth handed him a 4/10 in the Yorkshire Evening Post and wrote: "Gave some forward impetus but missed a big chance at the end of the first half. Not enough."

And when you look at his stats on SofaScore, it doesn't make for pretty reading either. Indeed, the £90k-p/w winger struggled with just 35 touches which is six fewer than goalkeeper Joel Robles.

He also lost the ball eight times despite not being that involved and failed to find a teammate with two attempted long balls, while he didn't help out much defensively either as he was dribbled past twice and made zero tackles, interceptions, clearances or blocks.

All in all, a day to forget for the Englishman as his side takes another step towards relegation.