YouTuber Conor McGilligan has slammed former Leeds United manager Javi Gracia for not dropping goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

What's the latest on Illan Meslier and Leeds?

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard is now on the verge of being sacked and replaced by Sam Allardyce despite having only arrived in February.

Gracia has lost four of his last five Premier League games in charge, and his exit means he won just three of 11 league games while working with Leeds.

It seems the 4-1 away defeat against relegation rivals Bournemouth on the weekend was the last straw but maybe he could have salvaged his career with the club had he dropped one man.

After all, when talking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan claimed it was "insanity" to not drop Meslier despite his dismal form.

The YouTuber said (12:33): “ The manager doesn't make changes. Illan Meslier is still in goal... The definition of insanity is repeating the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

"Gracia doesn't change things. He is inept, completely inept, he can't set us up with a structure or a framework to win a game – that's on him."

Did Meslier cost Gracia his job?

With those comments in mind, McGilligan will likely be relieved to learn that Gracia's short and woeful time with the club has now come to an end.

However, could it have worked out better had he simply dropped Meslier? Well, it's certainly safe to say he wasn't particularly good at keeping the ball out of the back of the net.

Indeed, during one stage of Gracia's tenure, the French goalkeeper conceded 11 goals from 11 shots on target across just two games (Crystal Palace and Liverpool). When talking about this on Sky Sports, pundit Jamie Carragher noted: "They look like they've got a kid in goal - he's got no presence."

Even so, after that game against the Reds which ended up as a 6-1 defeat, Meslier kept his spot between the sticks but conceded seven goals in the next three games until Gracia was sacked.

In that most recent loss at Bournemouth, the £30k-p/w man was directly reasonable for at least one goal. Indeed, in the LeedsLive player ratings, journalist William Jackson noted he: "Committed a howler of a mistake in the build-up to Jefferson Lerma’s second, flapping at a corner. Distribution was poor, too."

All in all, it's hard not to think it may have been wiser to take Meslier out of the team. It will be interesting to see what Allardyce does with the goalkeeper in the club's next game.