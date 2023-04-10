YouTuber Conor McGilligan has slammed Leeds United manager Javi Gracia for bringing on Rasmus Kristensen at left-back in the club's most recent game.

What's the latest on Leeds and Javi Gracia?

With the threat of relegation looming large, the Whites were hoping for a big performance at Elland Road on Easter Sunday.

However, they really failed to do that as they were humiliated by Crystal Palace in front of their own fans as they suffered a 5-1 Premier League defeat.

Patrick Bamford actually gave Leeds the lead but goals from Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, Odsonne Edouard, and a brace from Jordan Ayew saw the Eagles pick up all three points with ease.

Not long after going 3-1 down, Gracia tried to change things up as he subbed off Junior Firpo and brought on Kristensen.

This seemed to baffle McGilligan, who questioned why the right-back came on when the 52-year-old manager had more natural options at left-back

When talking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, he said (5:19): “Rasmus came on at left-back which I mean was almost hilarious in itself. Rasmus hasn't got a left foot.

"I was wondering why [Liam] Cooper didn't come on, then [Pascal] Struijk was put out to left-back. Don't really know why Rasmus is going on at left-back.

"But seriously, seriously worrying times."

Can Rasmus Kristensen play left-back?

As you can see from his WhoScored profile, Kristensen hasn't played any football at left-back this term. What's more, his passing is noted as a weakness, so to put him in a position where he will be using his weak foot to try and build attacking play and mount a comeback certainly isn't the best plan in theory.

In addition, as McGilligan mentions, Struijk could have moved across to left-back seeing as the 23-year-old has played there 20 times this season already.

In the end, it's safe to say Gracia's plan didn't work out at all as Palace went on to score two more goals in the final stages of the game with Kristensen playing out of position as club captain Cooper sat on the bench as an unused defensive option.

In the LeedsLive player ratings, Beren Cross also noted just how badly Kristensen played after coming on for the final half-an-hour of the game.

Indeed, the journalist handed the 25-year-old Denmark international a three out of ten. He also wrote: "Switched off when the centre-backs stepped up to play Ayew onside for the fifth goal. Caught badly out of position by [Michael] Olise at left-back several times."