YouTuber Conor McGilligan has slammed Leeds United manager Javi Gracia for leaving Luke Ayling isolated with Gabriel Martinelli in the club's most recent defeat.

What's the latest on Javi Gracia and Leeds?

It's been a pretty positive start to life for the Whites' new coach. Indeed, he had picked up seven points from his first four Premier League matches which has help the club amid the very real threat of relegation.

However, in his fifth match, Gracia took Leeds to the Emirates take on league leaders Arsenal and was unable to guide his team to any kind of result.

In the end, the Gunners won comfortably as they netted four times in a 4-1 victory but the game had initially been a fairly even contest. However, Mikel Arteta's men managed to exploit a weakness for the first two goals.

Indeed, at right-back Luke Ayling was tormented as he gave away a penalty for the first goal and then failed to stop Martinelli from assisting the second as the Whites began to crumble.

While speaking about this on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan questioned the decision by Gracia to not double-up on Arsenal's Brazilian winger.

He said (08:37): "Luke Ayling was just getting mauled there and an I know Martinelli is unbelievable, don't get me wrong, but give yourself a chance.

"And maybe that tactically as well, Leeds got it wrong and Gracia got it wrong. We weren't doubling up on that at all. It just seemed to be Luke Ayling exposed against him every single time which is naturally just going to be a disaster."

How bad was Luke Ayling against Arsenal?

When writing the player ratings for LeedsLive, journalist Beren Cross seemed to agree with McGilligan as he handed Ayling a 4/10 for his efforts while noting: "Gabriel Martinelli had him on toast all afternoon. Let the Brazilian through far too easily in the build-up to the critical second goal."

What's more, the Leeds right-back was dribbled past three times (the most of any player on the pitch), and won just three out of nine attempted duels (via SofaScore) – as well as giving away that penalty.

So it's clear to see that he probably could have used a bit more help. And with Rasmus Kristensen on the pitch, fans may have expected the usual right-back to help out in that department.

However, the player's heatmap from the game shows that he didn't go a lot of work in the defensive third and actually was more central when defending and then only pushed onto the right flank to attack.

Presumably this was done under the instruction of Gracia, so the Spanish manager really should take some of the blame for Ayling's struggles.