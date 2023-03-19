Journalist Beren Cross has claimed that Leeds United manager Javi Gracia has an issue with Wilfried Gnonto after the Italian was subbed off in the most recent game

What’s the latest Willy Gnonto and Leeds?

In the Premier League this weekend, the Whites managed to pick up a vital win against relegation rivals Wolves in their fight to avoid the drop this season.

Indeed, in a thrilling match, goals from Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling, Rasmus Kristensen and Rodrigo gave Gracia and co a 4-2 win while two opposition players were also sent off.

At 61 minutes, Leeds were 2-0 up and Gnonto was impressing having already delivered a fine assist to help set up the opener. Even so, the winger was hooked by his manager with plenty of time left on the clock.

While speaking about it on a LeedsLive video stream, Cross suggested that the treatment is a little "strange" before claiming that Gracia doesn't seem to "quite fancy" the 19-year-old.

He said (18:51): “There's clearly something in Gnonto that he just doesn't quite fancy. I don't know what it is because for me, again that first goal is just typical Gnonto, that's what he brings to the team with the assist that he gave to Harrison.

“So it was strange but there's clearly something there in Gnonto that Gracia just doesn't quite fully like.”

Does Gracia have an issue with Gnonto at Leeds?

Under former manager Jesse Marsch, the youngster had managed to establish himself as a regular starter but under Gracia things have changed.

Indeed, the Italian had to settle for a role off the bench as a substitute in the last two Premier League games and was only trusted for about an hour in this most recent win.

Gnonto has done enough to earn himself a spot in his national team's squad for the upcoming international break – so he must be doing something right – but Gracia does seem hesitant to rely on him too much.

At such a young age, the 19-year-old still has plenty to learn and so perhaps his new manager is just trying to develop him carefully but it is odd that one of the club's best attacking players has suddenly been somewhat marginalised.