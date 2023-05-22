Referee Peter Bankes and Michael Salisbury on VAR may have made a big mistake as Lucas Paqueta appeared to be offside in the build-up to the final West Ham goal against Leeds United.

What's the latest on Leeds and VAR?

The Whites are in a dire situation with just one final game left to play in the Premier League after tasting defeat at the London Stadium this weekend.

Sam Allardyce and co actually got off to a great start as they took the lead through Rodrigo – and the manager even found a £5 note on the side of the pitch.

However, things quickly soured in East London as West Ham equalised thanks to Declan Rice. Jarrod Bowen then scored in the second half before Manuel Lanzini sealed the result in the 94th minute.

This means Leeds will now go into the final day of the season in the relegation zone and will have to rely on results elsewhere going their way to even give them a hope of avoiding the drop.

However, as this image shared on Twitter shows, there is a case to be made that the last goal should not have stood.

Was Paqueta offside against Leeds?

While you can see just how tight the call is, it does look as though the West Ham midfielder's trailing foot is offside.

Of course, we should be able to put out faith in VAR to come to the correct conclusion even when the margins are as small as this but sadly the technology hasn't always got these calls right this season.

For instance, on the same weekend of action back in February, Mason and Neil Swarbrick made a mess of things as they incorrectly allowed Brentford's goal at Arsenal to stand despite an obvious offside, while the lines were also drawn from the wrong place to rule out a goal scored by Pervis Estupinan as Brighton drew with Crystal Palace.

With those errors in mind, it's hard to feel totally confident in the right decision being made at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

And with this particular decision being so tight, it does seem possible that Paqueta was marginally offside. After all, even Hammers' writer for football.london Jonty Colman admitted: "That looked a fraction offside."

So Leeds fans may have more than one reason to feel disappointed this morning.