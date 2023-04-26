Journalist Beren Cross has slammed Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca after he "appeared to struggle" in the club's most recent draw.

What's the latest on Marc Roca and Leeds?

The Whites were hoping to pick up all three points on Tuesday night but had to settle for just one as they played host to relegation rivals Leicester City.

Despite taking the lead in the Premier League encounter through Luis Sinisterra, Javi Gracia and co were unable to hold out for the win.

Indeed, the Foxes managed to snatch back a point when Jamie Vardy slotted in an equaliser to level the scores at 1-1 – which was how things ended after 90 minutes.

While this draw at least puts an end to Leeds' three-game losing streak, it was still a disappointing result as the home side failed to beat a side below them in the division.

And when reflecting on the performance in his player ratings for LeedsLive, it seems as though Cross wasn't particularly enthused with the display of Roca.

He gave the Spanish midfielder a 5/10, writing: "The midfielder appeared to struggle at times in the middle, and while he did get stuck in, he didn’t always make the right decision."

How bad was Roca against Leicester?

Perhaps the Whites would have been able to hold on for all three points had their man in the middle of the park shown a little more composure as the game wore on.

For instance, in the dying stages of the match, journalist Graham Smyth noted how Roca showed his nervousness, writing on Twitter: "Roca dallies on the ball in his own half under pressure, twice, then gets another go and spoons the ball out. Nerves are tangible."

And that lack of quality on the ball was prevalent throughout the game. Indeed, as per Sofascore, he lost the ball 18 times, completed just 65% of his passes and made one error that led to a shot on goal.

It seems it all got a bit too much for the £50k-per-week Leeds man in one moment as he also managed to get himself a yellow card for a poor foul.

Reporter Joe Donnohue noted: Roca into the book for a silly foul straight through the back of [James] Maddison's ankles. All day."

Add to that the fact that he was dribbled past twice, made two fouls, and even had time to miss one big chance and it's safe to say Roca was far from his best on the day.