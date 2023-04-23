YouTuber Conor McGilligan has slammed Leeds United defender Robin Koch after his "horrific" display in the club's most recent defeat.

What's the latest on Leeds and Robin Koch?

Manager Javi Gracia admitted he is "worried about everything" after his team fell to yet another defeat in the Premier League this weekend.

Indeed, the Whites travelled down to London to take on Fulham on Saturday afternoon but returned empty-handed as goals from Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira saw them beaten 2-1.

This means Leeds have conceded 13 goals in their last three league outings – losing three games on the bounce – and sinking to within just one point of the bottom three.

While talking about the display on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan expressed his concern that defender Koch "doesn't look bothered" despite the obvious relegation fears

He said: “[Max] Wober came in and did okay, was probably you know, head and shoulders above Koch who was horrific.

"Can't pass the ball at the minute. Was struggling with defensive headers, even when he's towering over the tallest Fulham attacker – which even in the first half was probably Harry Wilson at about five foot nine.

“Robin Koch is having an absolute shocker now and when I'm looking at men to step up right now, I'm looking at someone like him, he doesn't look bothered.”

How bad was Koch against Fulham?

When you check the team stats on SofaScore, it's easy to see why some question marks may linger of Koch's application on the day.

Indeed, seeing as he was dribbled past three times (the joint-most on the pitch), and won just 1/4 of his attempted ground duels, it's not as though he put in a committed defensive display.

He also lost the ball 14 times, completed 3/9 attempted long balls and had a lowly passing accuracy of 74 per cent – showing his focus wasn't at where it needed to be.

Journalist Beren Cross also discussed the underwhelming performance when writing the player ratings for LeedsLive. Indeed, he handed the £40k-p/w centre-back a 5/10 and claimed that Koch failed to be "totally commanding or assertive."

With all that in mind, it's fair to say the defender will really need to step up his performance levels over the coming weeks if Leeds are to avoid the drop.

The huge match at home against Leicester City on Tuesday would be a great place to start.

