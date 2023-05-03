YouTuber Conor McGilligan claimed that majority owner Andrea Radrizzani won't leave Leeds United even if they get relegated.

What's the latest news on Leeds and Radrizzani?

It's been a hectic few days after the Whites last played in the Premier League game. Indeed, after losing to Bournemouth 4-1, that seems to have sparked chaos behind the scenes.

First of all, Radrizzani admitted he was "broken" and accepted responsibility for the club's terrible form. Since then, as per Fabrizio Romano, it's been decided that Javi Gracia will be sacked and replaced by Sam Allardyce. On top of that, however, director of football Victor Orta has left the club by mutual consent.

Amid all this mess, Leeds are strong candidates to be relegated as they sit 17th in the league but level on points with Nottingham Forest below them.

While speaking about it all on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan insisted that Radrizzani would remain at the club for financial reasons even if they were to go down.

He said (4:19): "I do think Radrizzani will still remain owner of Leeds United when Leeds do go down.

"Because I think he will want to revitalise, he will want to make some of that money back via parachute payments, player sales.

“But he has got to get this next appointment as director of football right. Because, for me, it shows that Radrizzani isn't clued up on many bits when it comes to football, hence why he gave so much power to Victor Orta.”

Will Radrizzani sell Leeds?

It is expected that Leeds’ chairman Radrizzani and majority shareholder will sell to 49ers Enterprises in the near future but it remains unclear when exactly that will happen.

As per The Athletic, the 49ers hold an option to acquire the Premier League club in January 2024 but in their report also claim "figures familiar with the deal and the discussions around it believe it will proceed by this summer, if not sooner."

If it is to happen sooner, that would potentially require a negotiation on the final selling fee. And this figure would likely drop if the Whites are relegated, so Radrizzani may be reluctant to immediately let go of his asset in that instance – especially as player sales and parachute payments can help him recoup some money, just as McGilligan explains.

In the meantime, however, it seems very important that the chairman gets things right regarding the next director of football at Leeds. After all, if they do drop out of the Premier League and can't get back up immediately, his asset will seriously diminish in value even more.