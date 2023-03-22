YouTuber Conor McGilligan has slammed the decision not to send Craig Dawson off for a bad tackle on Jack Harrison in the most recent Leeds United game.

What's the latest on VAR and Leeds?

In their last game before the International break, Javi Gracia and his side were caught in the midst of a highly entertaining Premier League match.

In the end, the Whites managed to take all three points away from home against Wolves in a 4-2 victory, but the game did not pass without a few major talking points.

Notably, a lot of the discussion has been about the possible foul on Adama Traore before Leeds sealed the win with their late fourth goal from Rodrigo. While there were also calls for a home penalty when Nelson Semedo was challenged by Junior Firpo inside the box.

Regardless of that, though, McGilligan has argued that Wolves defender Dawson should have been sent off for a poor tackle made in the first half.

While speaking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, he said: "Dawson, for me, should have been sent off for the first tackle on Harrison which was absolutely disgraceful.

"Right the way down Harrison's shinbone which left him on the floor in bits and required him to have stitches at half-time. So there's a red card, there.”

Did Craig Dawson deserve red against Leeds?

Interestingly enough, later on in the game, Wolves man Jonny had his yellow card upgraded to a red by VAR for a similar challenge to the one Dawson made on Harrison.

And it seems as though McGilligan isn't the only one watching to feel as though the centre-back should have been sent off for his ill-judged tackle.

Indeed, talking on Match of the Day about the incident (via MOTLeedsNews) former top-flight defender Ashley Williams insisted that Dawson was "lucky" to avoid stronger punishment from the referee.

In full, he said: “This one, I feel like Dawson’s a bit of a lucky boy to get away with a yellow card on this.

“Yes, Harrison slips but when you see it from this angle, he ends up just going over the top a little bit and it’s right on Harrison’s ankle. Wolves have been lucky there.”

In the end, Leeds still managed to pick up all three points - and could count themselves a bit fortunate to see a few of the other big calls go in their favour.

Even so, it's easy to see why there is still some lingering anger over this poor foul on Harrison.