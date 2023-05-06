Journalist Beren Cross has slammed Leeds United midfielder Weston McKennie after he "struggled" in the club's recent defeat.

What's the latest on Weston McKennie and Leeds?

Having sacked Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia over the course of the Premier League season, the Whites have now turned to Sam Allardyce to save them.

However, the task couldn't have been more complicated for his first game in charge as Leeds travelled away to league leaders Manchester City.

And after just 27 minutes of action at the Etihad, a double from Ilkay Gundogan had put the game out of reach. Indeed, even though the German later missed a penalty – making for a nervy ending as Rodrigo scored directly afterwards – City still held on for a 2-1 win.

And while Leeds United battled hard throughout the game to keep the scoreline respectable, it seems as though not everyone in a white shirt impressed.

Indeed in the LeedsLive player ratings, Cross tore into McKennie, handing him a lowly 4/10 for his efforts on the day.

The journalist wrote: "Who knew the American had a long throw? Looked a half-decent weapon, but again, when asked to take on a defensive duty, he struggled. Gundogan should not have been given the space he had for the two goals."

How bad was Weston McKennie against Man City?

When you look at the stats on SofaScore, it's easy to understand just how ineffectual McKennie was on Saturday afternoon.

Indeed, he finished the match with 34 touches, which is 11 fewer than goalkeeper Joel Robles. What's more, his passing accuracy was down at 74 per cent and he lost the ball 13 times – showing he was very tidy when on the rare occasions he held possession.

And when you look at what was said about him in the Yorkshire Evening Post by Graham Smyth, it doesn't get much better.

The journalists handed the American a 3/10 and wrote" Didn't get near Gundogan for either goal. Couldn't make a telling impact. Picked up a booking for kicking the ball away at 2-1 down.

McKennie only joined on loan from Juventus in January and there is an option for Leeds to make the deal permanent for an initial £30m. However, if he puts in any more displays like this, it's hard to see why the Whites would want to keep the £75k-p/w midfielder at Elland Road any longer.