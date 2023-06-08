Sources close to Leeds United manager target Steven Gerrard believe he has a great chance of sealing the job, according to reliable journalist Phil Hay.

Who could Leeds appoint as manager?

It's back to the drawing board for Elland Road's hierarchy after the club parted company with Sam Allardyce by mutual consent, and their next appointment will be a crucial one.

Leeds' stay in the Premier League has ended after relegation on the final day of last season, dealing an almighty blow to the club as they attempt to pick up the pieces.

The Championship side will be looking to bounce back to the big time at the first time of asking, but before they can attempt that, Leeds must hire the perfect Allardyce replacement.

Of the managers linked with a move to Yorkshire, there have been many, with West Brom's Carlos Corberan, Scott Parker and Gerrard dominating the headlines.

FC Lorient boss Regis Le Bris has also been considered by the Leeds hierarchy, though Gerrard's name appears to be gaining more traction behind-the-scenes.

The Liverpool legend, who has won a Scottish League Title with Rangers, was sacked by Aston Villa early last season with Unai Emery since guiding the Villans to a Europa Conference League finish.

However, Gerrard's exploits north of the border with Rangers have seemingly put him in good faith at Leeds.

Reliable journalist Hay, writing in a piece for The Athletic, has shared an update for supporters on their links to the 43-year-old.

He explained:

“Steven Gerrard ran into trouble as manager of Aston Villa, but he won a Scottish Premiership title with Rangers and some close to him believe he has a strong chance of landing the job at Elland Road.“Gerrard’s assistant, former Leeds midfielder Gary McAllister, was invited to the club’s training ground by Allardyce in the last week of the season to give the squad a pep talk ahead of their final match against Tottenham.”

Who is Steven Gerrard?

The Anfield hero enjoyed a decorated playing career as both a Liverpool icon and former England international, but his managerial career has been a slightly mixed bag so far.

Nevertheless, he could be a fairly solid option as a free agent given his work at Rangers, which attracted real praise from members of the media.

Former Spurs keeper Paul Robinson, commenting on his links to Tottenham in 2021, even branded Gerrard a "young, exciting manager" at the time (Football Insider).

Leeds supporters arguably shouldn't be too quick to discount him on the basis of his Gers success.