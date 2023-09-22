Leeds United are looking to gain immediate promotion to the Premier League this campaign, but one pundit has suggested that they should part ways with one of their star men after previous reports confirmed that they would be open to accepting a bid for his services.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United?

Cited by Leeds Live, Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has expressed his delight at veteran Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas returning to training at Thorp Arch, stating: "Yes, first of all, I'm really delighted because it was a tough road for him during all this rehab work and I'm quite sure there was some bit darker moments also for him. It's so tough when you're not allowed to do what you love to do, to play football and it's great to see him the first time back in team training, at least in big parts of the team training yesterday. "

The Whites take on Watford at Elland Road on Saturday and Farke also seemingly signaled that Ethan Ampadu would be okay to play a part in the Sky Bet Championship encounter if called upon, after the Welshman suffered a knock at Millwall last weekend and then playing in their goalless stalemate away to Hull City in midweek, as per BBC Sport.

Speaking on The Square Ball podcast, The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has indicated that young defender Charlie Cresswell could look to leave Elland Road if he continues to find first-team opportunities difficult to come by following his omission against Hull City on Wednesday, as he said: "It was notable that Cresswell was out of the squad. There has been a lot of interest in him. If he’s not knocking on the door or in the squad, then you can’t help feeling that he will start looking elsewhere."

Joe Rodon is suspended for the Watford clash in light of his red card at the MKM Stadium against Hull City, signifying that one of Cresswell or Liam Cooper will be entrusted to partner Pascal Struijk in central defence this weekend.

What has Frank McAvennie said about Illan Meslier?

Speaking to Football Insider, pundit Frank McAvennie has told Leeds and the 49ers to sell goalkeeper Illan Meslier in January to give either Karl Darlow or Kristoffer Klaesson a chance to stake their claim for first-team football at Elland Road.

McAvennie stated: "The money will be cut if they put him up for sale. The money will pennies in today’s game. The fee will be nothing like what they could have got if they were still in the Premier League.Do they need the money that much? I am not sure. If he is not doing it for them, get rid of him. There will be keepers there that can replace him, give someone else a chance and you never know you might unearth one of the greats."

Meslier, who is on around £30,000 per week at Elland Road, has made 133 appearances during his time at Leeds United across all competitions, racking up 33 clean sheets in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Foot Mercato, via The Daily Mail, shared quotes from the Frenchman back in the summer claiming that it would be difficult to turn down a move to Premier League giants Chelsea in the right circumstances amid links with a surprise move to SW6.

Nevertheless, he looks to have found his way back into the starting side at Elland Road after previously being displaced last term by Joel Robles in the season run-in, which eventually resulted in the Whites' relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.