YouTuber Conor McGilligan has claimed that Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford isn't good enough despite being a "Big Sam player".

What's the latest on Patrick Bamford and Leeds?

Time is fast running out for the Whites to avoid the drop as they now have just three games left to survive the threat of relegation from the Premier League.

New manager Sam Allardyce is the man tasked with keeping Leeds up but his first game ended in defeat on Saturday as his side made the trip to the Etihad.

Coming up against Manchester City, Pep Guardiola's won the game 2-1 thanks to a first-half double from Ilkay Gundogan, with Rodrigo scoring late on to make things interesting at least.

The Spaniard hadn't started the game but made more of a difference in his short cameo than Bamford and it seems as though McGilligan has had enough of the £70k-p/w Englishman – even if he could be well-suited to playing under Allardyce.

The YouTuber explained while speaking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, saying: “Bamford, for me, is not a Premier League striker and he will never be a Premier League striker.

"That season where he scored 17 goals, I'll say this now, I think that was because the crowds weren't there."

He added: “He's a Big Sam player, isn't he? You know that the archetype of a Big Sam player is Kevin Davies at Bolton Wanderers.

"And he probably looks at Patrick Bamford and thinks: 'Bang, that's my Kevin Davies at Bolton Wanderers back in the day'.

"Unfortunately, Bamford isn't that type of striker. I don't think he's aggressive enough. I think he can be quite passive in the buildup and I think he's quite sluggish on the ball. Very, very sloppy on the ball."

How bad was Bamford against Man City?

When Kevin Davis and Allardyce were both at Bolton, their side was known for being "a tough nut to crack" and their "no-nonsense play" made them uncomfortable opponents for most teams.

And you can see why the new manager might look at English striker Bamford – who stands at over six feet tall – and view him as an ideal frontman.

But McGilligan doesn't seem to think, he's the right man for the job. Maybe he's right too. For instance, when you look at the stats on SofaScore, Bamford won 0/5 ground duels, which isn't much help when you're trying to keep the pressure on the opposition in their own third with physicality.

What's more, in the player ratings for the Yorkshire Evening Post, journalist Graham Smyth noted that he: "Struggled to get on the ball or hold it up, surrounded and isolated. Put in a big effort."

With that in mind, Allardyce might appreciate the player's "effort" but if he can't hold the ball up and bring others into the game, he might not be the right man for the job in terms of leading the line.

It will be interesting to see if Rodrigo will take his place next time out or if Bamford gets another chance to impress his new manager.