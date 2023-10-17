Leeds United are set for a major boost off the field that will in turn help the club to prosper across the long term in Yorkshire, according to a fresh report from Phil Hay.

According to a contract update from TEAMtalk, Whites veteran Luke Ayling is believed to be in contention to win a new deal at Elland Road as his experience is still deemed as a valuable commodity in the dressing room.

The report states that Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper are in the same boat as Ayling, given that their contracts at Leeds United are due to expire in the summer of 2024. Nevertheless, no decision has been made on either of them and it remains to be seen whether their long-term futures lie at the club.

Speaking on the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, BBC Radio Leeds journalist Adam Pope has given his verdict on potential events at Leeds United during the January transfer window, stating: "We know [chief executive] Angus Kinnear has said it will probably be a window for loans. I've always felt that the key to Championship success is how well you do in the loan market in terms of bringing in Premier League-style players, and we've seen that with Leeds, with Ben White and others."

He then added: "If it's going to be [primarily] loans, does it matter who is there? I think it does personally. I like the way Nick has gone about his business. It's been very quiet but it's been effective. Why won't that be so again in January, especially if Leeds continue their upward trajectory?"

As per The Yorkshire Evening Post, Manchester City have made contact with Leeds as they look to acquire Whites youngster Finlay Gorman, who is highly rated within the walls of Thorp Arch. Born in 2008, Gorman has impressed as he has worked his way up the ranks at Elland Road. Newcastle United are also keen to take the 16-year-old to the North East.

Leeds United news - Elland Road takeover

Writing in a Leeds United ownership update, The Athletic journalist Phil Hay reveals that the handover of Elland Road from former owner Andrea Radrizzani to the newly incorporated 49ers Enterprises will be finalised and registered with Companies House in the near future.

This news will come as a big boost to Leeds United fans, who will now be safe in the knowledge that every facet of the club will be controlled by the same regime and the lingering presence of Radrizzani is no more.

On the pitch, Daniel Farke has enjoyed a commendable start to life in the Sky Bet Championship, leading his side to fifth place in the table after 11 matches.

His former club Norwich City await this weekend in what will be another stiff test for Leeds United as they aim to gain promotion back to the Premier League.