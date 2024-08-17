Leeds are reportedly now making a move for an attacker who's been called "such a threat" with his pace, as Elland Road transfer chiefs scour the market for options after losing Georginio Rutter to Brighton.

Farke admits Leeds need to sign two new attackers

Following Rutter's £40 million move to the Amex, which happened due to the Seagulls triggering his release clause, manager Daniel Farke has candidly admitted to the press that his side quite simply need to bring in multiple new attackers.

As well as losing Rutter to the Premier League, Farke has also been left wondering who can replace the goalscoring threat left by Crysencio Summerville, who joined West Ham in a deal worth upwards of £25 million around a fortnight ago.

“I stick to what I said. We need cover at full-back, a midfielder, a winger or offensive player and after Georgi a second offensive player," said Farke on Leeds' need for new signings before August 30.

“They need the full package in all areas. You are not a top player unless you deliver goals and assists. They have to fit personality and mentality and be affordable. Not easy to attract this quality. Easier in the PL. This is what we work on.

“I know our key people are working hard behind the scenes. I know when there are no incoming there is stress, but I talk to them every day and they know what I want. I am carefully optimistic something will happen.”

A few names have been linked with moves to Yorkshire, both in the wake of Rutter's exit and beforehand. Leeds still hold a keen interest in Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe, who is viewed as a "priority" target for the Championship side.

"Leeds United would still like Jonathan Rowe," said journalist Ben Jacobs to GiveMeSport this week. "He's a priority name. We know it's Marseille that have been the club bidding, but Leeds could enter that race because Marseille haven't agreed a deal.

Jonathan Rowe's Championship statistics - Norwich City squad ranking - 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 12th Goals 12 3rd Shots Per Game 1.6 =4th Dribbles Per Game 1.1 2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.7 6th Match rating 6.85 3rd

"Norwich want in excess of £10million and maybe with add-ons now even closer to £15million, and it might be that a [Georginio] Rutter departure allows Leeds to make a competitive bid, so that could be one to watch."

As well as Rowe, Leeds are targeting Stoke City's Million Manehof, but it is unclear whether the Potters would sell after only just bringing him in earlier this year.

Leeds going back in for Rangers forward Rabbi Matondo

Farke's side have been linked with another option, Rangers forward and Wales international Rabbi Matondo, but reports during the week suggested their interest had cooled and they would not be signing the Ibrox talent.

The 23-year-old, who registered 10 goals contributions in all competitions under Philippe Clement last term, has been praised by Robert Page for being "such a threat with his pace", and it seems this saga has taken another u-turn as the Whites are now set to go back in for the winger.

As per Football Insider, Leeds are making a move for Matondo this summer and Rangers are open to doing business with them, but is unclear just how much the Glasgow giants will demand for their winger or if Leeds' interest will actually stick this time.