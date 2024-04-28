Leeds United are ready to make a move for a defender they missed out on in January amid continued uncertainty around Joe Rodon, according to the latest reports.

Automatic promotion out of Leeds' hands

Leeds United now know that automatic promotion from the Championship is out of their hands. A 4-0 thrashing at the hands of QPR means that, with one game left to play, they can only reach 93 points following an awful run of form that has seen them win just one of their last five games.

Below them, Ipswich Town missed the chance to leapfrog the Yorkshire side when they were held to a 3-3 draw with Hull City, but trail only on goal difference with a game in hand on Daniel Farke's side, meaning that they need just four points from their last two games to be certain of playing Premier League football next season.

It means that Leeds are likely to be consigned to the play-offs for a spot in next season's top flight, and failure to win promotion could have a knock-on effect for their transfer plans.

Leeds eyeing Rodon alternative

Now, it has been reported that Leeds are readying alternatives in the heart of defence should loanee Joe Rodon end up leaving Elland Road for good at the end of the season.

The Welshman has been a mainstay at the heart of defence at Elland Road, but is set to return to Tottenham this summer as things stand. Though he seems likely to leave the Lilywhites permanently, it is not certain that he will return to the Yorkshire side.

Rodon's impressive season with Leeds Appearances 42 Goals 0 Clean sheets 19 Tackles and interceptions per 90 2.4 Pass accuracy 90.8% Yellow Cards 5

As per The Sunday Mirror, Farke's side have made plans for this, and have identified Nat Phillips as the potential replacement, a player that they have held a long term interest in. They add that Leeds missed out on him in January, which suggests he may arrive even were Rodon to stay amid a shortage in defence.

Phillips shot to prominence in the 2020-21 season when he became a mainstay for Liverpool amid an unprecedented injury crisis. After one particular Champions League win against RB Leipzig in 2021, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reserved special praise for the defender.

“Oh my god. What a boy he is, what player he is, what a night it is for him", the German told the media. “The concentration level he shows now week in week out since he is playing for us is absolutely incredible. He is doing exactly the right things at the right moment.

“In the air he is a monster and you could see today football-wise he is not bad."

However, in the time since he has yet to deliver on that promise and now finds himself with Championship side Cardiff on loan. When he returns, he will have just 12 months left to run on his £65,000 a week contract and a new manager to contend with at Anfield, which could open the door to his permanent departure.

And with Leeds on the hunt for a quality option at the heart of defence, it could be a perfect fit.