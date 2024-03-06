Leeds United are now ready to write off their summer additions of 2022 and accept a cut-price deal to offload one struggling star, it has emerged.

Leeds completing squad overhaul

Though they are now flying in the Championship, wind the clock back 12 months and there was a very different feeling around Elland Road. Having shelled out plenty of money on a whole host of new faces across both the summer and January transfer windows, Leeds had fired Jesse Marsch and hired Javi Gracia in a desperate bid to remain in the Premier League.

It failed, and almost all of their new signings moved onto pastures new, whether that be on loan or permanently. In total, ten new players arrived in a bid to keep them in the top flight. Now, only two still remain at the club, with a further five out on loan and their futures still firmly up in the air ahead of a decisive summer.

Signings in 2022/23 Price Still at Leeds United? Brenden Aaronson £28m Out on loan Marc Roca £10.5m Out on loan Rasmus Kristensen £11m Out on loan Max Wober £10m Out on loan Georginio Rutter £36m Yes Luis Sinisterra £21m No Tyler Adams £15m No Weston McKennie Loan transfer No Wilfried Gnonto £3.8m Yes Darko Gyabi £5m Out on loan

Currently battling for promotion, should Leeds find themselves back in the top flight there could be a chance to reintegrate some loanees back into the side. However, the door has already been firmly shut on one of those five spending the season away.

Leeds outcast free to leave in permanent deal

According to reports from Football Insider, the future of US talent Brenden Aaronson has already been decided, with the 23-year-old expected to depart 'either permanently or on another loan move' this summer as Daniel Farke will 'put him up for sale' and 'accept any appropriate offers'.

Currently on loan with Union Berlin, the USMNT star has done little to increase ideas that he should remain either there or at Elland Road, starting just six Bundesliga games for the German outfit as they battle against the threat of relegation.

He has managed just one goal in that time, and is yet to register an assist, with the chances that Union Berlin decide to keep him permanently seeming slim.

Jesse Marsch has previously outlined what he believed caused Aaronson's ultimate fall from grace in Yorkshire, admitting that he felt Aaronson felt too much pressure to succeed and that he stopped playing in his 'fearless' manner.

“I think with everything that went on with Leeds, the pressure started to mount with him a little bit, and then he internalizes it and he starts to become a little bit too nervous on the pitch instead of being his fearless free self where he just goes out and plays”, he told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

After two poor seasons in Europe's top five leagues, Leeds face a battle to try and recoup anything like the fee that they paid for the USMNT player, and could have to settle for a sale at a discount.