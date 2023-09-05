Leeds United sent several players out on loan at the start of the summer amid their relegation to the Championship, and criticism has already emerged at one of the player's new clubs.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United?

Leeds United have endured a frustrating start to proceedings and sit 15th in the Sky Bet Championship table, having taken six points from a possible 15 available in their opening five fixtures.

Last weekend, Leeds United recorded a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road and boss Daniel Farke vented his frustration at his side's inability to kill off their opponents in his post-match interview.

He stated: "We dominated the game and in the end it's just a draw. The overriding feeling is definitely disappointing. We expected an opponent who would sit deep, wasting time a little bit and breaking our rhythm. My players created more than enough to win this game. Normally it's more than enough to win two or three games. If you don't find the first goal it's difficult. We found it difficult to find the back of the net. Today we lacked the quality to bring the ball over the line and sadly this is crucial."

Leeds United will need to reflect and find a way to improve upon their return from the international break, where a test against Millwall at The Den will lie in wait for Farke's men on September 17th.

It's not just the players in Farke's squad struggling though, as Rasmus Kristensen - often heavily criticised by fans - is already getting ripped into at his new club.

What has been said about Rasmus Kristensen?

Speaking to Radio Radio Mattino via Forza Roma, former Roma icon Roberto Pruzzo has criticized Danish full-back Kristensen, who is on loan from Leeds at the Italian giants.

Pruzzo stated in light of news that Roma have left Kristensen out of their Europe League squad: “I wasn’t surprised to not see him on the list. His performances are below all expectations. It seems like an appropriate choice to me. Let’s hope these players can recover to help pit. Roma can only have a reaction on the pitch, we have to wait.”

In his time at Roma so far, Kristensen featured against Salernitana and Hellas Verona and was substituted off in both games. He then appeared as an unused substitute in Roma's 2-1 defeat to AC Milan last weekend, as per Transfermarkt.

Last term, 14-cap Denmark international Kristensen was a mainstay in the backline for Leeds United, registering one goal and three assists in 30 outings across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Former Leeds United sporting director Victor Orta spoke highly of Kristensen in an interview after he signed for the Whites last summer, claiming: "He is a player fans will fall in love with quickly".

TEAMtalk editor James Marshment has confirmed Roma's decision to leave Kristensen out of their Europa League squad and has issued a detailed update on the state of play surrounding his future at the Serie A side, stating: "On-loan Leeds player still eligible, as it stands, to feature in Serie A for Jose Mourinho. Uncertain if Roma have a January get-out clause in loan, though immediate return to LUFC is impossible."

Kristensen doesn't look to have had the happiest of starts to life at the Stadio Olimpico and it remains to be seen whether he can recover from his early difficulties at Roma to become a key player under Jose Mourinho this term.