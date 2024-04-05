Leeds United scouts have been wowed by a potential free agent ahead of the summer transfer window.

Leeds light in midfield as injuries mount

It is no secret that Leeds United are somewhat light in midfield at the moment. With Ilia Gruev out injured, they have been forced down to the bare bones in the centre of the pitch, and should either Glen Kamara or Archie Gray pick up a knock, they may have to turn to their academy in the shape of young talent Charlie Crew.

Leeds United's midfield options 23/24 Player Matched played in central midfield Ethan Ampadu 27 Ilia Gruev 15 Archie Gray 11 Glen Kamara 30

Daniel Farke himself explained the problem that the Championship side face after their late 3-1 win over Hull City on Monday: "First of all if Ilia is not available, we are missing a really good midfield option. Ilia is important for our rhythm, sometimes to calm the game down, sometimes to speed it up, really tidy on the ball, shows himself, wants to have the ball under pressure and helps to build against really good pressing side.

"Obviously Charlie Crew plays in a similar role, perhaps a bit more offensive but due to his age he can’t fulfil the role Ilia has done. We see him as a high potential young player, there’s a long way to go, you can’t take it for granted a 17 year old plays day in day out like Archie. It would be unfair to put the same weight of expectations on Charlie Crew’s shoulders."

There is also the possibility that the club lose the services of Gray ahead of the new campaign, with the talented youngster having been linked with a move to a bigger side in recent months. Clearly then, midfield will be a priority for Farke this summer.

Leeds keen on free agent; two conditions needed to join

Now, sources in Portugal [via Sport Witness] claim that Leeds are one of several sides keeping tabs on FC Vizela midfielder Samu, with reports that the midfielder has wowed scouts with his 'fitness records' thanks to the fact that he covers roughly 13km per game in the Portuguese top flight.

Though he has only managed four goals and two assists, the Vizela skipper could finally be set to leave Portugal, where he has spent his entire career to date. The 27-year-old is out of contract this summer as things stand and is reportedly ready to leave his current club if they are to be relegated which, two points adrift of a relegation play off and five points away from complete safety as things stands, looks more likely than not.

Leeds are not alone in their admiration though, with fellow Championship side Southampton also thought to be tracking the Portuguese youth international. However, neither side will be likely to secure him, it is added, unless they can offer Premier League football, something that at present Farke's side appear more likely to be able to do.

Should he arrive, he could provide a much-needed rotation option in the heart of the Elland Road engine room.