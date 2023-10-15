Leeds United could look to offload one member of their squad in January as Daniel Farke continues to shape his squad at Elland Road, according to reports.

Speaking to Football Insider, pundit Frank McAvennie has signalled that he believes Leeds could enter into further decline if they fail to sort out issues with the ownership of Elland Road, in light of reports that former Whites owner Andrea Raddrizzani is charging the club hierarchy £1.7 million per year to use the stadium. McAvennie said:

"It is a bit weird. I really do not understand that part of the game. It is like renting a house you can’t do anything to it. If you are going to buy a football club buy it all. They could go further into decline if they do not get it sorted. Leeds are a huge club and their fans deserve better – if somebody wants to buy them and take them forward, I would hope they would be willing to get it sorted."

Summer signing Ilia Gruev is on international duty with his native Bulgaria and has received some bizarrely worded criticism from BTA journalist Atanas Vasilev via Leeds Live, who slated the midfielder's performance in their surprise 2-0 defeat at home to Lithuania in EURO 2024 qualifying. Vasilev wrote on the outlet's website: "Leeds United’s new signing Ilia Gruev also has no explanation as to why the series of ridiculous losses, poor results."

In other news, former Whites goalkeeper Paul Robinson has tipped Leeds United youngster Archie Gray to have an outside chance of being included in the England squad for EURO 2024. Speaking to Radio 5 Live via Leeds Live, Robinson revealed his shock revelation, explaining:

"My dark horse for the Euros squad, a real outsider from me, somebody I've watched regularly at Leeds United, Archie Gray. Hasn't played in the England under-21s yet, represented England at every level up to under-19s. He's a regular for Daniel Farke in the Leeds side this year, and I expect him to make great strides in the next 12/18 months."

Leeds United's next five Championship fixtures Competition Opponent Venue Sky Bet Championship Norwich City (A) Carrow Road Sky Bet Championship Stoke City (A) bet365 Stadium Sky Bet Championship Huddersfield (H) Elland Road Sky Bet Championship Leicester City (A) King Power Stadium Sky Bet Championship Plymouth Argyle (H) Elland Road

According to a Leeds United transfer update on youngster Sean McGurk from reliable reporter Alan Nixon's Patreon, the Whites are keen on loaning the 20-year-old out on a temporary basis as he looks to build up his senior experience.

The former Wigan Athletic midfielder has made a positive start to proceedings in 2023/24, registering three goals and one assist in his opening six appearances in the Premier League 2 (McGurk's statistics - Transfermarkt).

Nevertheless, he doesn't look to have a place in Farke's plans this term and has yet to make his senior breakthrough at Elland Road since joining the Yorkshire giants. Back in 2020, McGurk was labelled "terrific" by former Wigan Athletic Under-23 boss Nick Chadwick, though it now seems that he may need to earn his stripes elsewhere before making the grade at Leeds United is a realistic possibility.