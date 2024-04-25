Leeds United are showing strong interest in completing the signing of an international midfielder who caught the eye during the Africa Cup of Nations, according to a new transfer update.

Leeds promotion battle & transfer news

The Whites are right in the thick of a Championship promotion scrap, with two enormous games coming up to finish their season, away to Queens Park Rangers on Friday night and at home to Southampton a week on Sunday.

Daniel Farke's side are currently in second place in the table, but third-place Ipswich Town have a game in hand, meaning destiny is in their hands when it comes to automatic promotion.

Should Leeds go up to the Premier League, it will immediately allow them a far better chance of signing top-quality players this summer, but on the flip side, failure could see some key figures leave, such as Crysencio Summerville.

The Whites have been linked with plenty of potential signings of late, however, with West Ham defender Ben Johnson emerging as a target. The Englishman is expected to leave the London Stadium on a free transfer at the end of the season, rather than sign an extension. He is seen as a possible replacement for Stuart Dallas in the summer window, with his versatility allowing him to shine in several roles on both flanks.

Elsewhere, Leeds are thought to have held talks with the agent of Belgium international and former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, in what could be an audacious piece of business.

Leeds want to sign Serie B midfielder

According to an update from Football Scotland, Leeds are showing strong interest in signing Cremonese midfielder Charles Pickel in the summer, but they are far from alone in the race .

"There is serious interest in the player's services from clubs in the English Championship, including Leeds and Preston. Celtic would be Pickel's preferred destination but it remains to be seen if they will firm up any interest for a summer swoop."

Pickel may not be a huge name who is going to be a game-changer for Leeds, but he has pedigree in his own right, with journalist Salim Masoud Said admitting that he "really enjoyed watching" him at AFCON, where he made six appearances in total, enjoying an 86.9% pass completion rate and averaging 1.3 tackles per game.

The 26-year-old has now won 12 caps for DR Congo, having switched his allegiances from Switzerland as a youngster, as well as racking up 33 appearances in Serie A throughout his career. Pickel has helped Cremonese to fourth place in Serie B as things stand, having suffered relegation from the top flight in 2022/23, but he may now have eyes on a move elsewhere.

Regardless of whether Leeds are in the Premier League or Championship next term, they should look to strike a deal for the defensive midfielder, who could provide strong competition in the middle of the park.