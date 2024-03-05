Leeds United are already setting up their plans to bolster the squad in the summer, eyeing up a long-term signing to improve their defensive ranks.

Leeds' January business opens door for defensive signings

German head coach Daniel Farke, who had signed nine players last summer, only made one senior addition to his side by deadline day last month. Wales international Connor Roberts was snapped up on loan from Premier League side Burnley, with no option to make the move permanent.

The 28-year-old full-back has registered one goal - against Leicester City - and one assist - against Plymouth Argyle - in five appearances as a substitute in the Championship thus far.

Farke also allowed Luke Ayling, Darko Gyabi, and Ian Poveda to go out on loan, whilst Leo Hjelde was sold to league rivals Sunderland on a permanent basis.

Right-back Djed Spence, who had spent the first half of the season on loan at Elland Road, was sent back to Tottenham Hotspur after reported punctuality issues during his time in Yorkshire, and there is now a clear need to reinforce the defensive ranks come the summer, regardless of what division the club finds itself in.

Latest Leeds transfer news

Journalist Graeme Bailey has dropped an exciting line on the club's interest in a summer move for a new full-back. He reports that Leeds are "doing work" on a deal to sign KAA Gent left-back Archie Brown at the end of the season.

The writer claims that Premier League sides West Ham United and Chelsea are both monitoring his progress in Belgium as they also eye up a potential swoop for the former Derby County youngster.

He reveals, in the accompanying article on HITC, that Brentford and Fulham, alongside a number of unnamed foreign suitors, are keeping tabs on him.

Earlier this month, The Guardian reported that Gent value Brown at a fee within the region of £15m. However, it remains to be seen whether or not Leeds would be willing to pay that much for his services.

A left-back could be a shrewd addition to the squad in the summer as the Whites currently only have one naturally left-footed player in that position.

Sam Byram and Junior Firpo are Farke's only left-back options at senior level, and the former is a right-footed defender who came through the ranks at Elland Road as a right-back earlier in his career.

2023/24 domestic league statistics Archie Brown Junior Firpo Appearances 19 15 Big chances created Six Five Assists Two Four Dribbles completed per game 2.3 0.3 Duels won per game 6.6 3.9 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Brown has provided an attacking threat down the left flank for the Belgian outfit this season, as the ex-Barcelona full-back has for Leeds. The former is clearly superior at taking players on with the ball at his feet though, completing over seven times more take-ons per match, while also winning nearly twice as many duels.

At the age of 21, the former Derby starlet could come in as a project player who Farke can work with to develop and eventually emerge as the long-term replacement for Firpo, while also adding depth in several other positions given his ability to player further up on the left side of midfield or at centre-back.

This is why a move for the English whiz could be an exciting one at the end of the season as the Yorkshire-based outfit could land an excellent young player with the scope to become a fantastic performer in multiple positions.