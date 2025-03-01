Leeds United are in a promising position for promotion even despite Saturday's draw with West Brom, but there is a collective realisation that squad surgery this summer could be required in a couple of positions.

Leeds held by West Brom but continue planning for promotion

Daniel Farke could only watch as his side were held in a somewhat frustrating Saturday lunch time encounter with West Brom, as they racked up 15 shots but only put two on target, settling for a point courtesy of Darnell Furlong cancelling out Junior Firpo's opener.

Still, the German will be delighted with Leeds' position in the hunt for a return to the Premier League, and there is plenty to be done in Yorkshire to ensure his squad possesses sufficient depth to handle the rigours of next season.

Irrespective of what league his side ply their trade in later down the line, the Whites have been linked with several statement moves for high-calibre stars that could revolutionise Farke's project at Elland Road.

Recently, Leeds United's interest in Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn has become public knowledge. Capable of playing on either flank, the former Bayern Munich man has been an impressive force north of the border with 18 goals to his name this campaign.

Continuing the theme of exciting potential arrivals, AC Milan loanee Tammy Abraham is an ambitious target for the Whites after a spell at San Siro where he has struggled to fire with regularity.

His previous experience in the Premier League and homegrown status would appeal should promotion come to fruition. Over the last few years, the tale of new top-flight sides being unable to retain their place in the division has been all too common, so you need to be equipped for the challenge that may lie ahead.

Leeds United's last five league finishes 2023/24 - Championship 3rd 2022/23 - Premier League 19th 2021/22 - Premier League 17th 2020/21 - Premier League 9th 2019/20 - Championship 1st

Farke will be aware of this having experienced a similar fate at Norwich City, where he was dismissed with his side sitting adrift in the hunt for survival after 11 matches in 2021/22. Undoubtedly, he is keen to avoid a prospective repeat scenario, and Paul Robinson has urged the Leeds United boss to act in the market by securing the services of an England international.

Paul Robinson urges Leeds United to sign Aaron Ramsdale

Speaking to Football Insider, Paul Robinson has urged Leeds United to sign Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer, with the outlet confirming the Whites leadership are "planning" to replace Illan Meslier with a new signing.

He explained: "The big one Leeds should look at is Aaron Ramsdale. If Leeds are in the Premier League next year, keen an eye on Aaron Ramsdale’s situation. You’ve got to admire his attitude, the way he’s gone to Southampton and played a lot of this season injured, playing in a team that’s struggled.